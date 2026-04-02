Google on Thursday announced that it is upgrading the benefits of its Google AI Pro subscription plan. Subscribers enrolled in the plan will now enjoy higher bundled cloud storage at no additional cost, the company said. The update is now rolling out to users and significantly enhances the value of the AI-focused subscription, which already includes access to Google's latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools along with cloud storage benefits across its ecosystem.

More Cloud Storage With Google AI Pro

With the latest update, subscribers to the Google AI Pro plan will now receive 5TB of cloud storage, up from the previous 2TB limit. The update was announced by Google One head Shimrit Ben-Yair in a post on X. This expanded storage can be used across Google services like Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos.

The increased cloud space is expected to benefit users with a huge volume of content on their phones, including videos, images, and documents.

The increase, notably, comes at no extra charge, meaning the plan continues to be priced at Rs. 1,950 per month or Rs. 19,500 per year in India. The added storage is expected to benefit users working with large AI-generated content such as videos, images, and documents, which can quickly consume storage space.

Gadgets 360 staff can confirm that the expanded cloud storage is now reflected in Google Drive, Photos, and other Google services. It is available to both paid subscribers as well as those who are enrolled via the Google Student Offer and Jio's complimentary AI Pro subscription.

Google AI Pro Plan Benefits, Features

Google's AI Pro plan provides access to the Gemini and Deep Research on Gemini AI models. Subscribers can utilise video generation with the help of the tech giant's latest Veo video generation model, along with an increased limit for creating images to videos with Veo 2 in Whisk. As per the company, it will also grant limited access to Veo 3 Fast on Vertex AI.

Students also get 1,000 monthly AI credits, which can be used to fulfil text, image, and video generation queries across the Flow and Whisk platforms. Google says it also offers up to five times higher limits for creating Audio Overviews, notebooks, and more in NotebookLM. Along with this, you also get access to Gemini in Google's suite of apps, such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Apart from the AI features, the Google AI Pro plan now also includes 5TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, up from the previous 2TB limit.