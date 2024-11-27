Technology News
English Edition

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update

The new update carries version number 8.0.0.210 (C185E3R2P2).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:54 IST
Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The November update fixes several known issues and bugs
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G was launched in India in August
Advertisement

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G, which launched in India in August this year, has received a new software update in the country. The latest November OTA (over-the-air) update brings 5G connectivity to the phone. Besides that, the update includes several new features like AI Magic Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation. It adds performance and security enhancements to the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G. The November update fixes several known issues and bugs and optimises call-related functionalities, text and icon display on the Status Bar among others.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Update

An official post on the Honor forum details the changelog of the November update now available for the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G. The update bears version number 8.0.0.210 (C185E3R2P2). It is being rolled out in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will receive the stable update.

Honor Magic 6 Pro users can avail Jio 5G connectivity with the update. It introduces Al Eraser and Face-to-face translation functionalities to the phone. The AI Eraser removes unwanted objects from photos with ease, while the Face-to-face translation feature assists in real-time translations. In this update, App Twin supports more third-party apps. Further, Honor added three resolution levels in screen recordings.

The new release fixes known bugs and provides new system stability and security improvements in the Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G units. It enhances the calling and user experience of the assistive ball in landscape mode. The update also optimises the text and icons in the status bar and motion effect in Favourites Space.

Users are recommended to back up their data before installing the update. 

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications

Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G was unveiled in August with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) quad-curved display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel H9000 HDR camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro houses a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G, Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G November Update, Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G OTA Update, Jio 5G connectivity
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
SpyLoan Apps Installed on Over 8 Million Android Phones Amidst Rise in Predatory Loan Apps
UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  4. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  5. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  6. Nubia Flip II Design, Key Features Leaked via TENAA, MIIT Sites
  7. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  2. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  3. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  4. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  6. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
  7. UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
  8. Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
  9. Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
  10. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »