Technology News
English Edition

Australia Moves Closer to Ban Social Media for Children

The Senate is expected to debate the bill later on Wednesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 November 2024 13:37 IST
Australia Moves Closer to Ban Social Media for Children

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google and Meta said the social media ban should be delayed

Highlights
  • Bytedance's TikTok said the bill needed more consultation
  • Elon Musk's X said the proposed law might hurt children's human rights
  • Australia plans to trial an age-verification system
Advertisement

Australia on Wednesday moved closer to banning social media for children under 16 after the parliament's lower house passed the bill even as Alphabet's Google and Facebook-owner Meta pressed the government to delay the legislation.

Australia's House of Representatives passed the bill 102 votes to 13 after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labor government secured bipartisan support for the ban.

The Senate is expected to debate the bill later on Wednesday, with the government keen to ensure it is passed by the end of the parliamentary year on Thursday.

Albanese, trying to lift his approval ratings ahead of an election expected in May, has argued that excessive use of social media poses risks to the physical and mental health of children and is looking for support from parents.

Media outlets, including News Corp, have backed the ban.

Some youth advocates including Australia's human rights commission raised concerns the law would hurt children's rights to self-expression, but a YouGov survey released on Tuesday showed 77 percent of Australians backed the ban, up from 61 percent in an August survey.

The planned law would force social media platforms to take reasonable steps to ensure age-verification protections are in place. Companies could be fined up to AUD 49.5 million ($32 million or roughly Rs. 270 crore) for systemic breaches.

Australia plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce the ban, some of the toughest social media controls imposed by any country to date.

A Senate committee late on Tuesday backed the bill but inserted a condition that social media platforms should not force users to submit personal data such as passport and other digital identification to prove their age.

In its report, the Senate's environment and communications legislation committee said social media platforms "must set out alternative methods for assuring age as reasonable steps with consideration given to the age assurance trial."

A progress report on the age assurance trial must be submitted by the communications minister to parliament by September 30, 2025, the committee said as it urged the government to "meaningfully engage" with youth when framing the law.

"Young people, and in particular diverse cohorts, must be at the centre of the conversation as an age restriction is implemented to ensure there are constructive pathways for connection," committee Chair Senator Karen Grogan said.

In separate submissions to parliament, Google and Meta said the social media ban should be delayed until the age-verification trial finishes. Bytedance's TikTok said the bill needed more consultation, while Elon Musk's X said the proposed law might hurt children's human rights.

Some opposition and independent lawmakers have criticised the government for trying to pass the legislation in a week. The bill was introduced last Thursday, submissions on it closed the following day, and a brief public hearing was held on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: australia, Anthony Albanese, social media ban, Google, Facebook, Meta
Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Spotted in Leaked Images

Related Stories

Australia Moves Closer to Ban Social Media for Children
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  4. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  5. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
  7. Nubia Flip II Design, Key Features Leaked via TENAA, MIIT Sites
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Review
  9. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  2. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  3. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  4. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  6. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
  7. UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
  8. Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
  9. Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
  10. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »