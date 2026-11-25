Google Maps appears to be working on a new High-visibility setting for its Android app. The option was spotted in a recent version of the app and gives users another way to view the map while navigating. It changes the map's appearance in both light and dark modes, with a few differences from the current design. The Mountain View-based tech giant has not announced the feature, and there is no word yet on when it might reach users.

Google Maps High-Visibility Mode: What to Expect

Android Authority spotted the High-visibility setting in version 26.48.00.1027729593 of Google Maps for Android. It was able to enable the option, which appears in the Map style menu next to the existing Standard setting.

The new style reportedly changes the map's colour scheme but keeps the familiar layout. In light mode, green areas appear in darker shades, while the off-white and beige sections turn grey. The blue location marker also changes to purple, according to the report.

The difference is said to be more noticeable in dark mode. The map background reportedly becomes almost black, and the cyan navigation route turns purple with a lighter lavender fill. The report notes that water bodies and green spaces also take on darker shades, while roads and place labels remain clear.

The report adds that the change is limited to the map's appearance, since navigation controls, turn-by-turn directions and the information panel at the bottom of the screen look much the same as before.

This is not the first time Google Maps' darker colour scheme has surfaced. In September, the app was spotted testing similar changes in Android Auto. At the time, it was unclear whether the appearance was intentional or caused by a bug. The latest discovery gives a clearer indication that Google is experimenting with changes to the map's appearance.

Readers should note that Google hasn't confirmed when or if at all the feature will roll out to users.