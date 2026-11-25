Nothing is preparing to launch its first AI-focused device early next month, following a series of teasers that hinted at a screenless product. The upcoming device is reportedly called the Ear (note) and will be a pair of wireless earbuds with AI-powered recording and transcription features. Its charging case will have built-in microphones to capture in-person conversations, while the earbuds can record phone calls. The device is expected to support multiple AI agents and offer conversation summaries through a companion app.

Nothing Ear (note) Features, Recording Capabilities, Privacy Measures

According to a Bloomberg report, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has given them a preview of the company's upcoming Ear (note) earbuds, which are set to launch on December 8. The earbuds will reportedly record phone calls, while their charging case will have microphones to capture in-person conversations. The case is also said to feature a Talk button, which users can press to record their own voice. Pei said Nothing could let users assign other functions to the button in the future.

The Nothing Ear (note) earbuds are expected to allow users to interact with different AI agents through voice commands. Nothing is reportedly developing its own voice-control system for the earbuds, which will allow users to interact with an AI assistant through conversations. The device is also said to support other AI agents, rather than being limited to Nothing's own software. A companion app will reportedly store recordings and provide transcripts and summaries of conversations.

The combination of phone call and in-person recording is expected to set the Nothing Ear (note) apart from other products in this category. The report notes that devices and services such as Amazon Bee, Plaud, Otter and Granola generally focus on one type of recording rather than offering both.

Pei reportedly said Nothing had taken steps to address privacy concerns about recording conversations, including obtaining privacy certifications comparable to those held by competing products and consulting law firms on potential safeguards. The company is also said to have set up a data and security team in London to deal with similar issues.

Previous teasers showed the Nothing Ear (note) with a metallic finish, rounded edges and two pill-shaped LED indicators in red and green. The latest image shared by the company offers a clearer look at its charging case, revealing a rectangular design with a prominent Talk button and a smaller physical button above it.

The Nothing CEO expects AI-focused devices to remain niche for now, but reportedly sees an opportunity to build hardware that works with different AI agents. The company has reportedly generated over $2 billion (roughly Rs. 18,560 crore) in revenue since 2022.

According to the report, Nothing is looking to expand its US business, which is said to be its fastest-growing market for audio products. The report added that the brand is planning a more aggressive smartphone launch schedule for 2027, while its smartwatch and smart glasses projects have been delayed.