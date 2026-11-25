Nvidia Board of Directors announced that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the chipmaker in a press release on Monday. Huang's return to the US-based tech giant is effective immediately. Apart from his CEO position, the Nvidia executive has been made a member of the company's Board of Directors and will assume other positions he previously held. Upon his return, Huang held the first all-hands meeting, during which he reportedly apologised to Nvidia employees. Earlier this month, after Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, the Board of Directors appointed its first Chairman, who will retain his position even after Huang's return.

Jensen Huang Returns as Nvidia CEO Days After Resignation

The New York Times reports that Huang held the first all-hands meeting after his return to the tech giant. During the meeting, he reportedly apologised to all Nvidia employees for making “terrible mistakes”. Further, the report highlights that Huang acknowledged that he violated Nvidia's code of conduct. This is the second time that the company executive has acknowledged his misconduct during his tenure as Nvidia's CEO.

According to the report, the all-hands meeting was held a day after Huang's return. Recently, Nvidia's Board of Directors announced that Huang has been reinstated as the company's CEO, President, and member of the Board, effective immediately. The Board revealed that the decision to reappoint Huang as the CEO was taken unanimously. Further, the company's Directors made the decision after receiving input from senior levels of the US government. The Board says that it is “confident” that Huang's return to the chipmaker “poses no national security risk”.

The Chairman of Nvidia's Board of Directors said, “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.” Huang's return to the tech giant brings only one major management change. Colette Kress, who was serving as Nvidia's interim CEO, will now remain in the company only as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Kress was given additional charge when Huang resigned on November 12. On the same day, the tech giant's Board of Directors also appointed Jones as its first Chairman, who will retain the position. The Board acknowledged that Huang was the target of a “foreign intelligence effort”. The company has constituted an investigation committee. The Board said that Huang “fully supports” the investigation and will cooperate.