Nvidia’s Board said that Huang’s return is in its “best interest”
Huang was the victim of an alleged espionage attempt
Advertisement
Nvidia Board of Directors announced that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the chipmaker in a press release on Monday. Huang's return to the US-based tech giant is effective immediately. Apart from his CEO position, the Nvidia executive has been made a member of the company's Board of Directors and will assume other positions he previously held. Upon his return, Huang held the first all-hands meeting, during which he reportedly apologised to Nvidia employees. Earlier this month, after Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, the Board of Directors appointed its first Chairman, who will retain his position even after Huang's return.
Jensen Huang Returns as Nvidia CEO Days After Resignation
According to the report, the all-hands meeting was held a day after Huang's return. Recently, Nvidia's Board of Directors announced that Huang has been reinstated as the company's CEO, President, and member of the Board, effective immediately. The Board revealed that the decision to reappoint Huang as the CEO was taken unanimously. Further, the company's Directors made the decision after receiving input from senior levels of the US government. The Board says that it is “confident” that Huang's return to the chipmaker “poses no national security risk”.
Kress was given additional charge when Huang resigned on November 12. On the same day, the tech giant's Board of Directors also appointed Jones as its first Chairman, who will retain the position. The Board acknowledged that Huang was the target of a “foreign intelligence effort”. The company has constituted an investigation committee. The Board said that Huang “fully supports” the investigation and will cooperate.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
...More