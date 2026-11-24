The Indian smart TV market is gradually moving beyond the traditional obsession with screen size and price. Buyers are paying more attention to picture quality, premium features, and the overall viewing experience. For Sony, this changing preference is also shaping its approach to display tech, particularly with the introduction of True RGB Mini LED. Even so, Sony insists that its latest technology is not intended to replace OLED.

In an exclusive interaction with Gadgets 360, Ranvijay Singh, Head of BRAVIA Business, Sony India, discussed the company's approach to premium televisions, the growing demand for larger screens, and why True RGB represents an important step in its display technology roadmap.

True RGB Mini LED and OLED Will Coexist in Sony's BRAVIA Portfolio

Sony has built a strong reputation in the premium television market with its OLED lineup. With True RGB, the company is putting greater emphasis on improving Mini LED technology rather than relying exclusively on OLED for its flagship offerings.

"We do not see it as a choice between OLED and Mini LED. Both technologies have their strengths and have a role to play in the BRAVIA portfolio," Singh told Gadgets 360. While OLED continues to have its place in Sony's portfolio, Mini LED offers advantages in brightness and contrast, particularly when it comes to larger televisions.

True RGB takes this further by allowing independent control of red, green, and blue LEDs in the backlight. Sony says this gives it finer control over colour reproduction and brightness, aiming to deliver a more natural picture. But Singh believes consumers care less about the engineering behind a TV than the difference they can see on the screen.

"What they should notice first is the richness and accuracy of colours, particularly in bright, detailed scenes," he explained.

He added that the emphasis is on reproducing content as closely as possible to the creator's original intent. Asked whether True RGB would eventually become a broader part of the BRAVIA portfolio, Singh described it as an important development, particularly for premium televisions. He stopped short of confirming whether or when the technology would become available across more affordable models.

Indian TV Buyers Are Looking Beyond Screen Size and Price

For years, television purchases in India have largely revolved around getting the biggest possible screen within a particular budget. Sony believes that buyers are now getting pickier.

"The conversation is changing. Size and price will always matter in India, particularly during the festive season when consumers evaluate different options and offers," Singh said.

However, he pointed out that buyers are increasingly asking about colour accuracy, brightness, contrast, and the overall viewing experience rather than simply comparing specifications.

Sony is seeing this shift beyond major cities. Singh attributed the change partly to greater access to high-quality content and premium television technologies. A television's value is no longer defined by its screen size alone, but increasingly by how well it performs in everyday use. For Sony, the challenge is to make improvements in picture quality noticeable enough for customers to justify spending more.

Demand for 85-Inch and 98-Inch TVs Reflects Changing Viewing Habits

Televisions measuring 85 inches and even 98 inches, once considered impractical for most Indian homes, are now finding an audience among premium buyers.

Singh ties this interest to how people spend time at home. As films, OTT platforms, sports, and gaming become integral to home entertainment, buyers increasingly want a more immersive experience. The availability of better-quality content has also influenced how consumers think about upgrading their televisions.

Sony claims to hold the No. 1 position in India's 65-inch-and-above television segment, which Singh cited as an indication of the company's strength in the large-screen category.

Singh noted that televisions are increasingly being viewed as an important part of the overall home entertainment setup rather than simply another household appliance.

Larger screens also put more pressure on picture quality and processing. A big panel alone cannot guarantee a better viewing experience, particularly when consumers frequently switch between content sources of varying quality.

Cricket, OTT and Gaming Are Influencing Sony's TV Technology

India is a tricky market for TV makers because of the sheer variety of content people consume. The same TV might handle a live cricket broadcast, a 4K movie stream, YouTube, and console gaming. Each of these activities places different demands on the display and its processing capabilities.

"A television needs to perform well across these different types of content. This is where processing becomes important, because a good panel needs effective processing behind it to make the most of the content being viewed," he explained.

A 4K stream and a compressed live broadcast demand very different things from a TV. Even a capable display needs strong upscaling and tuning to maintain consistent picture quality across different sources.

Sony's approach, Singh said, is to bring display hardware and processing together to reproduce content naturally and accurately, regardless of what consumers are watching.

Premium TVs Are Becoming Long-Term Purchases, Not Just Festive Deals

Festive sales have long driven TV upgrades in India, usually fuelled by steep discounts and EMI offers.

"At the premium end, it is certainly a more considered purchase," he said. Buyers, he noted, are evaluating picture quality, audio performance, features, and the experience they expect from a television over several years.

Discounts remain relevant, particularly during festive sales, but they are not necessarily the deciding factor for someone investing in a premium television. The decision increasingly depends on the improvements buyers expect over their existing television and whether those improvements will remain valuable over the product's lifetime.

Convincing buyers to upgrade requires showing a visible jump in picture quality, rather than relying entirely on promotional offers.

Sony Says India's Smart-Home Reality Is Still Catching Up With the Hype

While television manufacturers increasingly promote their products as central hubs for connected homes, Sony believes the Indian market is still some distance from making that a reality for most households.

"I think it is important to be realistic about this. Smart-home adoption in India is growing, but we are not at a stage where every household is fully connected," Singh said.

For now, he said, the bigger shift has been how people use their televisions. Beyond conventional viewing, televisions have become platforms for streaming, searching for content, gaming, and discovering entertainment through Google TV. Singh suggested that wider integration with other smart-home devices will develop gradually as adoption increases.

Sony's immediate priority remains improving the everyday entertainment experience rather than positioning the television as a fully developed smart-home control centre.