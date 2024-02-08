Technology News

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Pack Bigger Batteries Than Their Predecessors

Apple's iPhone 16 might be equipped with a battery that is 6.3 percent larger than the iPhone 15 model that was launched last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2024 16:51 IST
iPhone 15 series was unveiled during the company's 'Wonderlust' event in September 2023

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series arrived with rechargeable lithium‑ion batteries
  • Apple's next iPhone models could be launched in the second half of 2024
  • iPhone 15 series' price in India starts at Rs. 79,900
iPhone 16 series, which is expected to include four models —iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Phone 16 Pro, and Phone 16 Pro Max— could be unveiled sometime in the second half of this year. Unsurprisingly, loads of leaks and rumours have already started circulating online and we now get the first hints about the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The batteries of the iPhone 16 Pro series could be large compared to the iPhone 15 series. The vanilla iPhone 16 is said to sport a 3,561mAh cell, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to come with a 4,676mAh battery.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) has posted the battery specifications of the iPhone 16 series on X. The iPhone 16‌ Pro models are said to be equipped with larger batteries than their predecessors. The ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, in contrast, might see a downgrade in battery capacity compared to last year's model, according to details that have surfaced online.

As per the leak, the iPhone 16 will carry a 3,561mAh battery and the iPhone 16 Plus could pack a 4,006mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 4,676mAh battery. The battery details of the iPhone 16 Pro are not available at this moment. The top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max is said to see an internal redesign in the battery setup, using a rectangular shape instead of an L-shaped one.

Apple typically keeps its iPhone battery capacities under wraps, but the tipster claims that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery unit and the iPhone 15 Plus has a 4,383mAh battery. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be backed by a 4,422mAh battery. These are mostly in line with battery capacities revealed from previous teardown videos of the handsets.

The iPhone 15 series arrived with rechargeable lithium‑ion battery units. The battery of non-Pro models is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the battery unit of Pro models is said to deliver a maximum 29 hours of video playback time on a single charge. The regular iPhone 15 models are powered by the A16 Bionic chip that was unveiled in 2022. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max run on Apple's next-generation A17 Pro chip.

The price of the iPhone 15 in India starts at Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage model, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 for the base 256GB of storage variant.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
