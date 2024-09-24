Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Updated With AI Powered Video Presets, New Video Editing Features

Google Photos Updated With AI-Powered Video Presets, New Video Editing Features

Google Photos now lets users apply multiple effects to a video with the AI-powered video presets feature.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 14:35 IST
Google Photos Updated With AI-Powered Video Presets, New Video Editing Features

Photo Credit: Google

Android users will also get an Auto-enhance button for colour correction and video stabilisation

Highlights
  • AI video presets are available on Google Photos on Android and iOS
  • Video editing tools are also being rearranged to make them accessible
  • Google Photos is also rolling out a new Speed tool
Advertisement

Google Photos has been updated with support for new video editing tools. The Mountain View-based tech giant announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) editing feature as well as three new editing tools on Monday. The AI-powered functionality will be available on both Android and iOS, however, the editing tools are only being rolled out to Android users at present. These features are arriving weeks after the company rolled out Descriptive Queries and AI-powered Ask Photos features.

Google Photos Adds New Editing Tools

The tech giant detailed the new features in a support document. The update is currently being rolled out and all users are expected to receive it over the next few days. The company is also rearranging the video editing tools on Android devices to make them easily accessible.

The following new editing tools are currently exclusive to Android users. The first is the updated trim tool, which is used to cut parts of a video and is useful when you want to only show a specific part of the video to friends. With this update, users will be able to cut the footage precisely, down to the particular frame they prefer.

Another new addition is the auto-enhance button. Auto-enhance on Photos improves the brightness, contrast, and overall lighting to make the objects look sharper. With this update, users can do colour correction of videos and stabilise them with a single tap.

A new speed tool is also being added to Google Photos. As the name suggests, users can speed up or slow down a video easily, allowing them to add interesting effects to selected frames. With this, users can add a slow-mo effect to a particular shot to increase its length and let viewers enjoy it for a bit longer.

AI-powered video presets are also being introduced on Android and iOS. First reported last month, this feature offers several presets for specific functions such as trimming video, adjusting lighting, controlling speed, and more. Users can add a preset and the AI will add the effect with contextual awareness. Further, users can also apply effects such as dynamic motion tracking of the subject, zooming in during an important moment, or applying slow motion.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Photos, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Android, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Coinbase Locks Horns with US SEC in Court Over Crypto Rulemaking
Tecno Pop 9 5G With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Photos Updated With AI-Powered Video Presets, New Video Editing Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  3. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  4. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  7. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  8. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  9. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Elon Musk's X Will Soon Let You View Posts Even if You've Been Blocked
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  2. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  3. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  4. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  5. Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  6. Sweden Classifies Some Crypto Exchanges as ‘Professional Money Launderers’
  7. Meta AI Voice Chat Said to Feature Voices of Celebrities Including John Cena, Judi Dench
  8. PM Modi, US President Biden Announce Plans for New Chip Plant in India
  9. Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Tri-Fold Devices That Could Debut by 2026
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset With Dedicated AI NPU to Launch in China on October 9
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »