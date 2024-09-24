Google Photos has been updated with support for new video editing tools. The Mountain View-based tech giant announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) editing feature as well as three new editing tools on Monday. The AI-powered functionality will be available on both Android and iOS, however, the editing tools are only being rolled out to Android users at present. These features are arriving weeks after the company rolled out Descriptive Queries and AI-powered Ask Photos features.

The tech giant detailed the new features in a support document. The update is currently being rolled out and all users are expected to receive it over the next few days. The company is also rearranging the video editing tools on Android devices to make them easily accessible.

The following new editing tools are currently exclusive to Android users. The first is the updated trim tool, which is used to cut parts of a video and is useful when you want to only show a specific part of the video to friends. With this update, users will be able to cut the footage precisely, down to the particular frame they prefer.

Another new addition is the auto-enhance button. Auto-enhance on Photos improves the brightness, contrast, and overall lighting to make the objects look sharper. With this update, users can do colour correction of videos and stabilise them with a single tap.

A new speed tool is also being added to Google Photos. As the name suggests, users can speed up or slow down a video easily, allowing them to add interesting effects to selected frames. With this, users can add a slow-mo effect to a particular shot to increase its length and let viewers enjoy it for a bit longer.

AI-powered video presets are also being introduced on Android and iOS. First reported last month, this feature offers several presets for specific functions such as trimming video, adjusting lighting, controlling speed, and more. Users can add a preset and the AI will add the effect with contextual awareness. Further, users can also apply effects such as dynamic motion tracking of the subject, zooming in during an important moment, or applying slow motion.