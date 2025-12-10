Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Rolls Out Redesigned Highlight Templates, Redesigned Video Editor for Android and iOS

Google Photos Rolls Out Redesigned Highlight Templates, Redesigned Video Editor for Android and iOS

The redesigned video editor is now also the default video editor on Android, as per Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 December 2025 10:25 IST
Google Photos Rolls Out Redesigned Highlight Templates, Redesigned Video Editor for Android and iOS

Photo Credit: Google

Several of the new features are available on both Android and iOS platforms

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Users can now create highlight reels using photos and video clips
  • A redesigned video editor is available on Android and iOS platforms
  • There are new fonts, backgrounds, and colours for text customisation
Advertisement

Google Photos is receiving several new features for creating and editing videos, the company announced on Tuesday. Among the myriad of changes is a new functionality that allows users to create a highlight reel featuring multiple photos and video clips in the Photos app. The tech giant is also rolling out a redesigned video editor for both Android and iOS platforms, featuring a universal timeline and support for features like multi-clip editing. Alongside, users can now customise text with new fonts, colours, and backgrounds.

New Features in Google Photos

Available on Android, templates in Google Photos bring preset formats featuring built-in music, text, and cuts, which are already synced to a soundtrack. Users can pick a template, select the photos and videos that they think should be included, and let the Photos app generate a highlight reel on their behalf, the company said in a blog post.

To use this feature, navigate to the Create tab in the Google Photos for Android app and select Highlight Video. Google has also confirmed it will roll out new templates in the future.

The second most notable addition is the revamped video editor on both Android and iOS. Google claims this enables users to fine-tune their highlight videos more creatively. They have access to features like multi-clip editing, universal timeline, and storytelling. The revamped video editor also brings an adaptive canvas, which is claimed to make the process of editing easier.

As per Google, the redesigned video editor is now also the default video editor on Android, and can be used to edit clips in the Gallery app, too. Users can add music and text to a single video clip for further customisation.

Apart from this, the company has introduced Photos' music library, allowing users to browse through the tracks and select the one they think is a good match for their highlight reel. This feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms. They can also customise text with new fonts, backgrounds, and colours.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Google Photos Rolls Out Redesigned Highlight Templates, Redesigned Video Editor for Android and iOS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  3. Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Available to Pre-Order in China
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  5. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Listed Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  6. OpenAI's Code Red to Reportedly Continue Till Two More AI Models Are Released
  7. Google Photos Rolls Out Several New Features for Android and iOS
  8. iPhone 16 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone in Q3 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Date, Price Details Revealed in New Leaks
  10. Honor's Robot Phone Could Be One Step Closer to Its Commercial Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Rolls Out Redesigned Highlight Templates, Redesigned Video Editor for Android and iOS
  2. Vivo V70, Vivo T5x 5G Allegedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Ahead of India Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 Launch Timeline Tipped; Galaxy A07 5G May Debut in December
  4. Microsoft to Invest $17.5 Billion to Scale India’s AI and Cloud, Joins Google and OpenAI’s Recent Push
  5. Massive Sunspot Complex on the Sun Raises Risk of Strong Solar Storms
  6. Ronkini Bhavan OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Bengali Web Series Online?
  7. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Angels Fallen OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. OpenAI to Reportedly Release GPT-5.2 AI Model This Week, But ‘Code Red’ Will Continue
  10. Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Reality Cooking Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »