Google Photos is receiving several new features for creating and editing videos, the company announced on Tuesday. Among the myriad of changes is a new functionality that allows users to create a highlight reel featuring multiple photos and video clips in the Photos app. The tech giant is also rolling out a redesigned video editor for both Android and iOS platforms, featuring a universal timeline and support for features like multi-clip editing. Alongside, users can now customise text with new fonts, colours, and backgrounds.

New Features in Google Photos

Available on Android, templates in Google Photos bring preset formats featuring built-in music, text, and cuts, which are already synced to a soundtrack. Users can pick a template, select the photos and videos that they think should be included, and let the Photos app generate a highlight reel on their behalf, the company said in a blog post.

To use this feature, navigate to the Create tab in the Google Photos for Android app and select Highlight Video. Google has also confirmed it will roll out new templates in the future.

The second most notable addition is the revamped video editor on both Android and iOS. Google claims this enables users to fine-tune their highlight videos more creatively. They have access to features like multi-clip editing, universal timeline, and storytelling. The revamped video editor also brings an adaptive canvas, which is claimed to make the process of editing easier.

As per Google, the redesigned video editor is now also the default video editor on Android, and can be used to edit clips in the Gallery app, too. Users can add music and text to a single video clip for further customisation.

Apart from this, the company has introduced Photos' music library, allowing users to browse through the tracks and select the one they think is a good match for their highlight reel. This feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms. They can also customise text with new fonts, backgrounds, and colours.