Google Photos recently expanded its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered editing features to more Android devices. With this, now more users can use these features to transform their photos in different ways. To highlight the capabilities of these editing tools, the Mountain View-based tech giant has now shared 10 different ways Google Photos can edit your images. Interestingly, users do not need to use complicated tools to perform the edits. Instead, they can simply write a prompt, and the app does the rest.

Who Is Eligible to Use the AI Features in Google Photos

Part of Ask Photos, the AI-powered editing capabilities in Google Photos are currently only available to a small subset of the user base. In a support page, the company has explained that this is available to users above the age of 18 in the US who have set their Google Account language to English (US). Additionally, they also need to turn on location estimates and Face Groups.

10 Different Ways to Use AI Features in Google Photos

In a blog post, the tech giant has listed 10 different edits eligible users can perform right away. Notably, all of these can be accessed by writing a text prompt or via voice prompts, if your device supports it. We have curated these features below in an easy-to-read format. Take a look.

1. AI-powered reflection remover: It can remove window reflections and other such elements that distort an image.

2. Background noise remover: As the name suggests, the feature removes noise in an image that gets added due to poor camera quality or lighting issues. Just tell Google Photos to sharpen the image.

3. Improving lighting: Google Photos can also add the studio lighting effect to any selfie or portrait image.

4. AI-powered image expansion: Similar to Adobe's composition expansion feature, the app can also expand an image to help users in scenarios where the frame is a little too tight.

5. Changing the home decor: Google Photos can also change the decor in the room with a simple prompt, allowing users to envision how the area might look with different decorations and furniture.

6. Add elements: The AI tool can also add elements of your choice with simple prompts. These can be simple objects or an entirely different scenery.

7. Changing outfits: Powered by Gemini Nano Banana, the feature can also be used to change the subject's outfit to something entirely different.

8. Restoring old photos: If users take a picture of, or scan an old, fading photo, the AI tool can quickly restore it with a single prompt.

9. Making multiple edits: Google Photos can handle multiple edit requests in a single prompt.

10. Changing the location: The AI feature can also take the subject and entirely regenerate the background as per the user's desire.