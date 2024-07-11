Google Photos – the default media manager on most Android devices – may be developing a new feature called ‘My Week', according to a report. With this feature, users may be able to share their weekly highlights with other family members or friends by sending them invites, similar to a photo journal. It was reported following an APK teardown of the Google Photos app and isn't available to the public yet.

My Week Feature on Google Photos

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, revealed the feature may be in development. It was reported following an APK teardown of the Google Photos app version 6.90 since the ‘My Week' feature is not live yet. A new tile is said to appear in the Memories carousel of the app – ‘Introducing My Week'.

My Week Feature in Google Photos

Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

As visible above in leaked screenshots, the tech giant describes the feature as “a weekly photo journal for you and a few special people you choose”.

Tapping the screen allegedly opens a setup wizard where users can choose the photos they wish to share as part of their weekly highlights and invite people they want. Once the invite is accepted, the receiver will reportedly see the weekly memories in the Photos tab. As per the report, they can then choose to like the photo and even comment on it.

Since this is reported to be an invite-only feature, the people invited may be the only ones who can see the shared memories. Apart from ‘My Week', the 6.90 version of the app is also tipped to include several changes to the user interface (UI). the Places section now appears to have a map placed at the top, while opening the photo details may now reveal if it is part of a memory or an album.

10 Billion Downloads

Google Photos recently reached a new milestone by crossing 10 billion downloads on the Play Store. The app was introduced in 2015 and crossed the 5-billion downloads mark just five years later. It has now become a widely used platform courtesy of it being the default media manager and photo gallery application on Android phones and tablets.

It becomes the 11th app from Google to reach this landmark.