Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others

Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others

Google is said to describe the feature as “a weekly photo journal for you and a few special people you choose”.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2024 16:47 IST
Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others

Photo Credit: Google

Apart from ‘My Week’, Google Photos version 6.90 is also tipped to include user interface (UI) changes

Highlights
  • 'My Week' feature is reportedly being developed by Google
  • It was reported during APK teardown of Google Photos app version 6.90
  • Users may be able to share weekly highlights with the people they want
Advertisement

Google Photos – the default media manager on most Android devices – may be developing a new feature called ‘My Week', according to a report. With this feature, users may be able to share their weekly highlights with other family members or friends by sending them invites, similar to a photo journal. It was reported following an APK teardown of the Google Photos app and isn't available to the public yet.

My Week Feature on Google Photos

In a report, Android Authority, collaborating with tipster AssembleDebug, revealed the feature may be in development. It was reported following an APK teardown of the Google Photos app version 6.90 since the ‘My Week' feature is not live yet. A new tile is said to appear in the Memories carousel of the app – ‘Introducing My Week'.

my week My Week Feature in Google Photos

My Week Feature in Google Photos
Photo Credit: Android Authority/AssembleDebug

As visible above in leaked screenshots, the tech giant describes the feature as “a weekly photo journal for you and a few special people you choose”.

Tapping the screen allegedly opens a setup wizard where users can choose the photos they wish to share as part of their weekly highlights and invite people they want. Once the invite is accepted, the receiver will reportedly see the weekly memories in the Photos tab. As per the report, they can then choose to like the photo and even comment on it.

Since this is reported to be an invite-only feature, the people invited may be the only ones who can see the shared memories. Apart from ‘My Week', the 6.90 version of the app is also tipped to include several changes to the user interface (UI). the Places section now appears to have a map placed at the top, while opening the photo details may now reveal if it is part of a memory or an album.

10 Billion Downloads

Google Photos recently reached a new milestone by crossing 10 billion downloads on the Play Store. The app was introduced in 2015 and crossed the 5-billion downloads mark just five years later. It has now become a widely used platform courtesy of it being the default media manager and photo gallery application on Android phones and tablets.

It becomes the 11th app from Google to reach this landmark.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google Photos App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Arrive on Xbox Game Pass Later This Month: Report
Google Makes Passkeys Available in Advanced Protection Program for High-Risk Users

Related Stories

Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 First Impressions
  2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, Surface Pro 11 Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Launched: See Price, Availability
  4. HMD's First Smartphone in India Could Be Revealed on This Date
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models May Let You Top Up Their Batteries Faster
  6. Infinix Note 40X 5G Leaks in Live Image; Specifications Tipped
  7. Redmi K70 Ultra, Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Mix Flip Tipped to Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 6 Royal Violet Colour Variant to Launch in India on July 15
  2. Web3 Startups Surge in Asia, Europe as New Legislation, Crypto-AI Mergers Gain Traction: Report
  3. DMRC Launches Digital QR Code-Based Ticketing Service Via Amazon Pay
  4. Infinix Note 40X 5G Live Image Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera
  5. Google Photos Reportedly Developing New Feature That Lets Users Share Weekly Highlights With Others
  6. Google Makes Passkeys Available in Advanced Protection Program for High-Risk Users
  7. Samsung Brings Galaxy AI-Powered Live Translate Feature to Third-Party Apps
  8. Google, Apple Partner to Bring New Tool That Allows for Easy Media Transfer Across Devices
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Arrive on Xbox Game Pass Later This Month: Report
  10. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Offer Up to 40W Fast Wired Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »