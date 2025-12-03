With only a few weeks to go until the end of 2025, the Google Photos app has started rolling out a new '2025 Recap' experience. The recap highlights users' most memorable moments from the year. This feature offers a personalised collection of photos and memories alongside cinematic visuals and graphics to summarise the last 12 months at a glance. Google is allowing users to hide select photos and people from the recap this year. The Google Photos recap has a closer resemblance to YouTube Recap and YouTube Music Recap.

Google Photos Recap Appears in Memories Carousel, Collections Tab

Several users on X have shared that they have received the 2025 Recap in the Google Photos app. This annual review feature appears in both the Memories carousel and the Collections tab, highlighting moments from the year with cinematic effects and visuals.

Google lets users share their Recap via messaging apps and social media. Users can hide certain people or photos, and the app will regenerate a new version within about 30 minutes.

The Recap on Google Photos seems to be rolling out gradually, and most users are likely to see it in the coming days. Google might ask users to enable photo and video backups to show the Recap.

The 2025 Recap can be viewed on Android and iOS by heading to the Google Photos app>Tap Photos. It will be displayed in the memories carousel.

Google's support page confirms that users will receive a notification from Google Photos when their Recap is ready. The Recap will be pinned to the Collections tab throughout December. It will then move to the main photo grid under the December section. People who have taken enough photos during the year will be eligible for the full Recap. Also, they have to use the latest version of the app to get this feature. It is limited to users who have the Face Groups setting enabled.

Google Photos Recap shares more similarities with YouTube Recap 2025 and YouTube Music 2025 Recap.