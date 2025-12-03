Technology News
English Edition

Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments

Your Google Photos 2025 Recap can be shared via messaging apps and social media platforms.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2025 15:33 IST
Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments

Photo Credit: Google

Users will receive a notification from Google Photos app when their Recap is ready

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 2025 Recap is limited to users who have the Face Groups setting enabled
  • Google might ask users to enable photo and video backups to show Recap
  • The 2025 Recap can be viewed on Android and iOS
Advertisement

With only a few weeks to go until the end of 2025, the Google Photos app has started rolling out a new '2025 Recap' experience. The recap highlights users' most memorable moments from the year. This feature offers a personalised collection of photos and memories alongside cinematic visuals and graphics to summarise the last 12 months at a glance. Google is allowing users to hide select photos and people from the recap this year. The Google Photos recap has a closer resemblance to YouTube Recap and YouTube Music Recap.

Google Photos Recap Appears in Memories Carousel, Collections Tab

Several users on X have shared that they have received the 2025 Recap in the Google Photos app. This annual review feature appears in both the Memories carousel and the Collections tab, highlighting moments from the year with cinematic effects and visuals.

Google lets users share their Recap via messaging apps and social media. Users can hide certain people or photos, and the app will regenerate a new version within about 30 minutes.

The Recap on Google Photos seems to be rolling out gradually, and most users are likely to see it in the coming days. Google might ask users to enable photo and video backups to show the Recap.

The 2025 Recap can be viewed on Android and iOS by heading to the Google Photos app>Tap Photos. It will be displayed in the memories carousel.

Google's support page confirms that users will receive a notification from Google Photos when their Recap is ready. The Recap will be pinned to the Collections tab throughout December. It will then move to the main photo grid under the December section. People who have taken enough photos during the year will be eligible for the full Recap. Also, they have to use the latest version of the app to get this feature. It is limited to users who have the Face Groups setting enabled.

Google Photos Recap shares more similarities with YouTube Recap 2025 and YouTube Music 2025 Recap.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Photos, Google, Google Photos Recap, Google Photos Recap 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report

Related Stories

Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  3. OnePlus Ace 6T With Massive 8,300mAh Battery Launched at This Price
  4. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  7. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  8. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  10. ChatGPT Might Soon Be Integrated With the Apple Health App
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Removes Sanchar Saathi Pre-Installation Mandate After Pushback
  2. OnePlus Ace 6T Launched With 8,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications
  3. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Reportedly at Pre-Production Stage, Might Feature Vapour Chamber Cooling
  5. Google Photos 2025 Recap Rolls Out With Your Most Memorable Photo and Video Moments
  6. Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update
  8. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
  9. Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android
  10. Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »