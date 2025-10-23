Technology News
  Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme

Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme

A new Google Photos feature, reportedly dubbed Me Meme, can generate different meme art using the user’s selfie.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 October 2025 17:22 IST
Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme

Photo Credit: Google

It is unclear whether Google Photos’s meme feature will only work with the user’s selfie or any photo

Highlights
  • This feature was reportedly spotted within Google Photos v7.51.0
  • It is currently not available to beta testers
  • Google is reportedly also working on improving Gemini’s voice mode
Google Photos is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will turn the user's selfie into a meme. As per the report, the feature is called Me Meme, and it can generate a variety of digital art-like meme templates based on an input image. The novelty feature is said to be currently under development, and there is no word from the Mountain View-based tech giant on when it might go live. Separately, the company is reportedly also working on improving the functionality of the Gemini app's voice mode feature.

Google Photos to Reportedly Offer Meme Generation Feature

According to Android Authority, Google Photos is working on a Me Meme feature that uses AI to turn regular selfies into popular memes. The feature was unearthed by the publication during an Android application package (APK) teardown process, and was reportedly found within Google Photos v7.51.0. It is not an active feature and is not available to beta testers either.

google photos meme Google Photos

The Me Meme feature in Google Photos
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

The feature reportedly allows users to select a reference image of themselves and a meme template. Once done, it can generate an AI-generated meme image of the user, combining both elements. Android Authority also shared a screenshot of the onboarding page of the feature. Its description says, “Turn yourself or your family and friends into your favourite memes. Just pick a template, a photo, and enjoy-perfect for sharing to group chats and more.”

Separately, in another APK teardown process, the publication has found a new Gemini feature. It was discovered in the Google app v16.42.61, and it is said to improve the voice input capability. The under-testing feature reportedly allows users to lock the microphone icon so that users can conveniently speak the prompt.

Notably, this would be an improvement from the current setup, where the microphone automatically shuts off if the user takes a long pause to think. With the reported feature, users can take their time to finish their sentence.

Notably, neither of the features has been confirmed by Google. At this stage, it is difficult to say if the company will introduce these features to the public or not, as many times planned features get discarded. We would recommend readers to take the abovementioned information with a pinch of salt till the tech giant officially announces these capabilities.

Further reading: Google Photos, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Google Photos Is Reportedly Working on a Feature That Turns You Into a Meme

