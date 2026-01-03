Technology News
Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani’s Historical Drama

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 explores the political and emotional aftermath of India’s Independence in 1947.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 17:37 IST
Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani's Historical Drama

Photo Credit: SonyLIV

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 will be available exclusively on SonyLIV

Highlights
  • Freedom at Midnight Season 2 streams on Sony LIV from January 9, 2026
  • Based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins
  • Directed and created by Nikkhil Advani
Freedom at Midnight Season 2 returns with a more visceral and intense exploration of the months that changed India forever. The historical drama, created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, revisits the years following India's independence in 1947, when freedom came alongside pain, political chaos, and irrevocable decisions. Adapted from the seminal book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, the series looks beyond dates and speeches to reveal the human cost of Partition. Coming soon to Sony LIV, Season 2 will feature powerful performances and keen-edged political drama, driven by emotional storytelling that navigates through real history.

When and Where to Watch Freedom At Midnight Season 2

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 will be available exclusively on SonyLIV starting January 9, 2026. Subscribed viewers can watch the series on the SonyLIV app or website.

Trailer and Plot of Freedom At Midnight Season 2

The trailer delves into the diplomacy, personal struggles, and moral dilemmas that shaped twin nations, moving across borders and between hearts and minds as men of their time were forced to make difficult choices.

Cast and Crew of Freedom At Midnight Season 2

The historical drama series Freedom at Midnight is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, who also serves as the showrunner. The production is handled by Emmay Entertainment, in association with StudioNext. The series features an ensemble cast including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, and Arif Zakaria.

Reception of Freedom At Midnight Season 2

The first season was acclaimed for its research and performances, maintaining a rating of 8.3 on IMDb and setting high hopes for Season 2.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Freedom at Midnight Season 2 Streams on Sony LIV From January 9: What to Know About Nikkhil Advani’s Historical Drama
