iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut

The iQOO 15R is expected to be introduced as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 3 January 2026 12:21 IST
iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut

iQOO 15R (pictured) is rumoured to sit below the iQOO 15 in the company's lineup

Highlights
  • The listed model number I2508 signals the phone is nearing launch
  • The iQOO 15R may debut as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo
  • It is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip
The iQOO 15 was launched in November as the successor to the iQOO 13, and it could be joined by another model soon. A previously unknown iQOO smartphone has been listed on a certification database, introducing the moniker iQOO 15R. Like its OnePlus counterpart, the iQOO 15R could be a non-flagship phone that sits below the top-of-the-line model. It is rumoured to arrive as a rebranded version of the soon-to-be-launched iQOO Z11 Turbo.

iQOO 15R Bluetooth SIG Listing

The Bluetooth SIG website has listed an unannounced iQOO smartphone with model number I2508. This marks a key step that typically signals a product is nearing release in the smartphone market. The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that the purported handset's moniker is iQOO 15R.

As is usually the case with such filings, the listing does not reveal detailed specifications or design changes. However, this is the first time that any reference to the iQOO 15R has surfaced. Another iQOO handset, notably, was previously listed on the IMEI database, featuring the same model number as the iQOO 15R.

At the time, the listing carried the moniker iQOO Neo 11, intended for both the Indian market and global markets. However, the latest sighting on the Bluetooth SIG database indicates that the purported handset may debut as the iQOO 15R, instead.

Per a TechOutlook report, it could arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is expected to be launched in China soon. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which also powers the OnePlus Ace 6T in China and the OnePlus 15R in the global markets.

The handset has been internally code-named The Battle Spirit (translated from Chinese). It will sport a 6.59-inch display. For optics, it will feature a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary camera on the rear. It is also confirmed to feature a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. The company claims that the upcoming handset will offer IP68 + IP69-rated dust and water resistance, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO 15R Launch
iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut
