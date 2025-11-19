Sony has announced its Black Friday sale in India, bringing discounts to PS5 consoles, peripherals, and select games. The promotional offer will begin this week on November 21 and will last till December 4. PlayStation's Black Friday sale will see a discount of Rs. 5,000 on PS5 physical and digital edition consoles.

The discount will apply to the slim version of PS5 physical edition (CFI-2008A01X) and PS5 digital edition (CFI-2008B01X). The consoles retail at Rs. 54,990 and 49,990, respectively. During the sale, they are priced Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 44,990.

In addition to consoles, DualSense controllers get a Rs. 2,000 discount. The DualSense Edge controller, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs. 3,000. The PS VR2, which is priced at Rs. 44,999, gets a Rs. 10,000 discount and will sell at Rs. 34,999. Meanwhile the PlayStation Portal remote player will be available for Rs. 16,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Select physical copies of PS5 games will also be discounted during the sale, including first-party games like Death Stranding 2, Astro Bot, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, among others. On PlayStatation Store, users can avail digital deals during the Black Friday promotion.

The Black Friday sale in India will live across participating online and offline retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center and other authorized PlayStation retailers. The sale goes live on Friday, November 21 and will last till December 4.

Here's a full list of discounted hardware and software during the sale:

PS5 consoles, peripherals

PS5 physical edition – sale price: 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 54,990)

PS5 digital edition – sale price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP: Rs. 49,990)

DualSense Controller White – sale price: Rs. 4,390 (MRP: 6,390)

DualSense Controller Black – sale price: Rs. 4,390 (MRP: 6,390)

DualSense Controller Red – sale price: Rs. 4,390 (MRP: 6,390)

DualSense Controller Grey Camo – sale price: Rs. 4,390 (MRP: 6,390)

DualSense Controller Ice Blue – sale price: Rs. 4,390 (MRP: 6,390)

DualSense Controller Metallic Blue – sale price: Rs. 4,849 (MRP: 6,849)

DualSense Controller Metallic Red – sale price: Rs. 4,849 (MRP: 6,849)

DualSense Controller Chroma Teal – sale price: Rs. 4,849 (MRP: 6,849)

DualSense Controller Chroma Indigo – sale price: Rs. 4,849 (MRP: 6,849)

PS5 Access Controller – sale price: Rs. 5,700 (MRP: Rs. 7,700)

DualSense Edge wireless controller – sale price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990)

PS VR2 – sale price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999)

Pulse Elite wireless headset – sale price: Rs. 7,990 (MRP: Rs. 12,990)

Pulse Explore wireless earbuds – sale price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990)

PS Portal – sale price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP: Rs. 18,990)

PS5 games: