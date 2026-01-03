Technology News
Researchers Develop Neuromorphic ‘E-Skin’ to Give Humanoid Robots Pain Reflexes

The NRE-skin includes a built-in pain centre, which reacts to dangerous stimuli nearly instantly and protects the robot from damage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 16:30 IST
Researchers Develop Neuromorphic ‘E-Skin’ to Give Humanoid Robots Pain Reflexes

Photo Credit: Xinge Yu, City University of Hong Kong (via PNAS)

A neuromorphic robotic e-skin can convert touch into neural-like signals

Highlights
  • Robotic skin converts pressure into neural-like electrical pulses
  • Built-in pain reflex bypasses the processor for instant response
  • Modular design allows damaged skin sections to be replaced quickly
A group of researchers at the City University of Hong Kong, led by Yuyu Gao, have developed a neuromorphic robotic “e-skin” mimicking the human nervous system. The layered artificial skin converts pressure into neural-like pulses that distinguish gentle touch from painful force. It enables humanoid robots to sense contact, detect injury and trigger protective reflexes—much like a human reflex arc, paving the way to more “empathetic” robots that interact safely with people.

Active Pain Detection and Reflexes

According to the study published as part of a PNAS paper, the skin's four-layer design mimics human nerves. Under gentle contact, spike signals are routed to the central processor for interpretation. But if pressure exceeds a preset pain threshold, the skin triggers an immediate reflex by sending a high-voltage pulse directly to the motors, bypassing the CPU and causing the robot to withdraw.

In effect, the NRE-skin includes a built-in pain centre, which reacts to dangerous stimuli nearly instantly and protects the robot from damage.

Modular Design and Self-Repair

The NRE-skin has a neat feature where it can keep an eye on its own health. Each sensor sends out a regular “still here” signal, and if a patch gets cut, that signal stops, alerting the system to the damaged part. Since it can't heal itself, the skin uses magnetic modules.

When a patch is damaged, it pops off like a Lego piece and can be replaced in just seconds. The team is also aiming to enhance its sensitivity, so robots can pick up on multiple touches at once.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Humanoid Robots, Science, Study
