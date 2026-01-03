Technology News
English Edition

Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?

Abar Proloy Season 2 will introduce a fresh ensemble of actors to challenge the legendary supercop.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 10:09 IST
Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Abar Proloy Season 2 returns as Saswata Chatterjee leads a gritty Sundarbans crime thriller

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Abar Proloy Season 2 streams on ZEE5 India and OTTplay Premium
  • Saswata Chatterjee reprises his iconic role as Animesh Dutta
  • Crime thriller exploring human trafficking, corruption,organized crime
Advertisement

Abar Proloy is returning with Season 2 of the blockbuster OTT hit series, which was first released in 2023. Saswata Chatterjee reprises his role as the razor-sharp, no-nonsense supercop Animesh Dutta in the second season, promising another thrill ride into the Sundarbans. Season 1 was critically acclaimed and impressed people with its gritty portrayal of dark subject matter and tight writing. Known for its smart writing and sharp, "snippy" dialogues that balance raw realism with cinematic thrills, the new season will introduce a fresh ensemble of actors to challenge the legendary supercop.

When and Where to Watch Abar Proloy S2

Abar Proloy Season 2 will exclusively be availavble for streaming on ZEE5 India in Bengali language, with English subtitles. Its exact release date is yet to be announced. 

Trailer and Plot of Abar Proloy S2

A trailer hasn't been issued yet. Season 2 of the show is rumoured to be set in Sundarban and could involve high-octane action sequences. It's storyline is expected to revolve around Animesh Dutta, who takes on traffickers in a tale of corruption and betrayal. The second season of the thriller show will showcase investigations and returning characters wrapped in suspense and drama against the fierce backdrop of swampy, dense mangroves.

Cast and Crew of Abar Proloy S2

Directed by Raj Chakraborty, the second season of the hit series Abar Proloy marks the return of Saswata Chatterjee as the charismatic and gritty special branch officer, Animesh Dutta. Following the massive success of the first season, featured powerful performances by Koushani Mukherjee and Ritwick Chakraborty, Season 2 is set to be a new high-stakes crime thriller adventure. 

Reception of AbarProloy S2

Season 1 has an IMDb rating of 6.9 for its interesting plot and performances, while Season 2 will bring in more drama, thrills, and heartfelt storytelling as well.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset

Related Stories

Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Roundup: Expected Price in India, Launch Timeline and More
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Series India Launch: All You Need to Know
  3. Perplexity CEO Says On-Device AI Can Disrupt the Data Centre Industry
  4. iQOO 15R Listed on Certification Database, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Look Up: 2026's Wolf Moon Supermoon Rises with Jupiter by Its Side
  6. Runaway Stars Help Astronomers Trace Dark Matter Distribution Across the Milky Way Galaxy
  7. Poco M8 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Instagram Head Says AI Images Have Forced the Platform to Evolve Fast
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
  2. Apple’s Low-Cost MacBook Launch Timeline Surfaces; Could Feature iPhone 16 Pro’s Chipset
  3. iQOO 15R Listed on Bluetooth SIG Database, Hinting Towards Imminent Debut
  4. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air 2 May Reportedly Receive a Price Hike Amid Rising Component Costs
  5. Abar Proloy Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Saswata Chatterjee and Ritwick Chakraborty Starrer Online?
  6. Hubble Observations Turn Exoplanet Into Dust; Reveal Rare Double Asteroid Impact in Nearby System
  7. NASA Finds Most Distant Calm Galaxy Cluster Ever Seen in Early Universe
  8. Wolf Moon Supermoon 2026: Rare January Full Moon Near Perihelion Lights Up the Sky
  9. Astronomers Look to the Large Magellanic Cloud to Study How Stars Are Born
  10. Drive Telugu Thriller Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »