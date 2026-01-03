Abar Proloy is returning with Season 2 of the blockbuster OTT hit series, which was first released in 2023. Saswata Chatterjee reprises his role as the razor-sharp, no-nonsense supercop Animesh Dutta in the second season, promising another thrill ride into the Sundarbans. Season 1 was critically acclaimed and impressed people with its gritty portrayal of dark subject matter and tight writing. Known for its smart writing and sharp, "snippy" dialogues that balance raw realism with cinematic thrills, the new season will introduce a fresh ensemble of actors to challenge the legendary supercop.

When and Where to Watch Abar Proloy S2

Abar Proloy Season 2 will exclusively be availavble for streaming on ZEE5 India in Bengali language, with English subtitles. Its exact release date is yet to be announced.

Trailer and Plot of Abar Proloy S2

A trailer hasn't been issued yet. Season 2 of the show is rumoured to be set in Sundarban and could involve high-octane action sequences. It's storyline is expected to revolve around Animesh Dutta, who takes on traffickers in a tale of corruption and betrayal. The second season of the thriller show will showcase investigations and returning characters wrapped in suspense and drama against the fierce backdrop of swampy, dense mangroves.

Cast and Crew of Abar Proloy S2

Directed by Raj Chakraborty, the second season of the hit series Abar Proloy marks the return of Saswata Chatterjee as the charismatic and gritty special branch officer, Animesh Dutta. Following the massive success of the first season, featured powerful performances by Koushani Mukherjee and Ritwick Chakraborty, Season 2 is set to be a new high-stakes crime thriller adventure.

Reception of AbarProloy S2

Season 1 has an IMDb rating of 6.9 for its interesting plot and performances, while Season 2 will bring in more drama, thrills, and heartfelt storytelling as well.