Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Where to Watch Rakesh Adiga's Emotional Kannada Drama Online?

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 follows the story of the loyal dog Gunda on a heartfelt journey of reunion and love.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 15:45 IST


Photo Credit: YouTube/ Poem Pictures

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 (2025) streams on ZEE5 India

  • Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 streams on ZEE5 India
  • Combines drama, romance, and destiny-inspired mystery
  • Stars Rakesh Adiga, Rachana Inder, Govinde Gowda, and Manju Pavagada
Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is the sequel to the 2020 comedy-drama film that deeply touches every pet lover's heart. The film opens with a powerful image of Gunda, the loyal dog, sitting beside his master Shankara's grave, instantly setting a heartfelt tone. This moving visual leads into a story that celebrates unconditional love, unwavering loyalty, and bonds that go beyond life itself, reminding viewers that true relationships and faithfulness never fade, even in the face of loss and time.

When and Where to Watch Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Viewers can watch Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 as it is streaming on ZEE5 India now. The film is now available on the ZEE5 app or website, where people can watch it in their homes, although a subscription to the streaming service is required.

Trailer and Plot of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

The plot of the film is set around Gunda, a faithful dog who refuses to abandon his deceased master's graveside. Although Gunda spends what feels like a lifetime searching for his master, fate has other ideas when he is reborn in a new form. This sets the stage for an emotionally piercing story delving into grief, hope, and the challenge of recognition:

Will Shankara recognize him first, or will Gunda recognize his master first?

Cast and Crew of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 is directed by Raghu Hassan, who also penned the story for this sequel. The film's ensemble cast is led by Rakesh Adiga and Rachana Inder, with Govinde Gowda and Manju Pavagada appearing in prominent supporting roles. The technical team behind the production includes cinematographer V. Chander and music composer R. P. Patnaik.

Reception of Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

With an IMDb rating of 8.8/10, the film is clearly very popular with viewers. Critics and fans alike are praising the movie for its emotional depth, storytelling, and simple yet powerful narrative.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: zee5, ott, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

