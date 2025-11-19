Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode

Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode

The Gemini app gets new visual and interactive layouts called generative interfaces.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 November 2025 00:27 IST
Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini agent is the company’s latest experimental feature that can complete complex tasks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is adding automatic model selection to Search
  • AI Mode in Search can now generate visual layouts
  • Both the Gemini app and AI Mode now support dynamic views
Advertisement

Google has now released the Gemini 3 Pro artificial intelligence (AI) model. Although it is available in preview, and the rollout across the globe might take a couple of days, the Mountain View-based tech giant has already started announcing its integration across its suite of products. Two of the company's products that are getting the model's capabilities are the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. The tech is introducing a new capability called generative interfaces in both of these platforms, which will offer users a more visual and interactive way of finding information.

New Features in Gemini App

In a blog post, Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google Labs, Gemini and AI Studio at Google, introduced new improvements in the Gemini app. While the company uses the phrase “app,” these changes will be available across the Android and iOS app, as well as the Gemini web interface.

The company says it is redesigning the Gemini platform with a clean and modern look. What that means is users will find it easer to start chats; find images, videos, and reports they have created via a new My Stuff folder; and enjoy shopping for products with the integration of Google's Shopping Graph.

However, the biggest introduction is generative interfaces or generative UI. In a separate blog post, the company describes this capability as an interface “which dynamically creates immersive visual experiences and interactive interfaces — such as web pages, games, tools, and applications — that are automatically designed and fully customized in response to any question, instruction, or prompt.”

The Gemini app is first releasing generative interfaces with two experiments. First is visual layout. It is a magazine-style view that features photos and modules. So, if a user prompts the chatbot for a itinerary for a trip, Gemini might show a carousel of different types of trips that users can tap on to select, a slider might let them select how many days they will be on a vacation, and another bar might let them click on different point-of-interests. The selection will then allow the AI to curate the right plan, without them having to spell it out by either typing or speaking.

Second is dynamic view. Using Gemini 3's agentic coding capabilities, the chatbot can design and code a custom user interface in real-time in response to a user prompt. For instance, if a user asks Gemini to “explain the Van Gogh Gallery with life context for each piece,” it will generate an interactive window where users can click on elements, scroll, and slide to learn about the topic visually.

Both of these features are rolling out now, although the company says users will initially only see one of them to help the company compare between the two.

Finally, the company is also introducing Gemini Agent. It is an experimental feature that can perform multi-step tasks within the app. However, it can connect to Google apps to manage the user's Calendar, add reminders, and even organise their inbox by drafting replies to emails. It can also perform web-based tasks such as making bookings or taking appointments. It is currently available on the web for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

New Features in AI Mode

AI Mode in Search is also getting a few new capabilities with the integration of Gemini 3 Pro. However, these are first rolling out to the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US. They can now select “Thinking” from the model dropdown menu to access the latest AI model. Currently, the rate limit with Gemini 3 Pro will be limited, but the company states that it will be increased soon.

So, what's new in AI Mode? Due to improved reasoning capability, AI Mode can now tackle more complex queries and intelligently sift through a large number of web pages to find the contextually relevant responses. A new automatic model selection tool is also being added to Search, which will route user's more challenging questions in AI Mode and AI Overviews directly to Gemini 3 Pro. For simpler questions, it will continue to use the faster models.

Generative interfaces are also making their debut in AI Mode. Google says this will allow the AI tool to create visual layouts for responses in real-time, complete with interactive tools and simulations based on user queries.

“When the model detects that an interactive tool will help you better understand the topic, it uses its generative capabilities to code a custom simulation or tool in real-time and adds it into your response,” the post explained.

Highlighting an example, the tech giant said if a user is researching mortgage loans, Gemini 3 in AI Mode can create a custom interactive loan calculator directly in the interface to help them compare different options.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Gemini 3, Gemini, AI Mode, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Gemini 3 Released as Google’s Most Intelligent AI Models Yet, Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude 4.5 Sonnet

Related Stories

Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gemini App and AI Mode in Search Get New Features With Gemini 3 AI Model
  2. Cloudflare Restores Services After Outage Takes X, ChatGPT and More Offline
  3. Poco F8 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Globally With This Flagship Processor
  4. OnePlus 15R India Launch Has Officially Been Teased
  5. Lava Agni 4 Demo Campaign Lets Buyers Experience the Phone Before Buying
  6. From Courtrooms to CBDCs: Nischal Shetty on India's Growing Crypto Sector
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini 3 Release Comes With a Redesigned Gemini App, New Features for AI Mode
  2. Mars Orbiter Tracks Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS With Unprecedented Precision
  3. China to Launch Empty Shenzhou-22 Lifeboat After Shenzhou-20 Damage
  4. German Team Uses Autonomous AI to Steer CubeSat in Space
  5. Gemini 3 Released as Google’s Most Intelligent AI Models Yet, Outperforms GPT-5.1 and Claude 4.5 Sonnet
  6. Extreme Star Factory: ALMA Detects Galaxy Y1 Forming Stars 180 Times Faster Than the Milky Way
  7. Relay OTT Release Date: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  8. After The Hunt OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Julia Roberts Starrer Thriller Film
  9. Mass Jathara OTT Release Date Leaked Online: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja Starrer Movie
  10. Caught Stealing Available for Rent in India: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »