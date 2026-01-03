The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is all set be launched in India this month. It is anticipated to arrive as the successor to 2025's Reno 14 lineup. The Reno 15 series is confirmed to comprise three models — Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Pro mini, with all of them placing a strong emphasis on design and AI-enhanced photography. Several details about the upcoming handsets have been revealed ahead of their anticipated debut.

From expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G India Launch Details

Oppo India will launch the Reno 15 series in India on January 8. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G's launch livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G, with less than a week remaining for its debut.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to reports, the standard Oppo Reno 15 will be priced under Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could cost less than Rs. 40,000. However, the Reno 15 Pro is reported to come with a higher price tag than its predecessor.

For context, the Oppo Reno 14 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 54,999. Once launched, the Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Oppo India online store.

Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Features and Specifications

Oppo has confirmed several key features of the upcoming Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro mini. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the upcoming handsets. Here's what we know so far, based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G is tipped to sport a redesigned camera island, with lens placement resembling the Pro iPhone models of the past. All models in the upcoming lineup are confirmed to feature an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame.

The Reno 15 Pro will be available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini will be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White shades. The standard Oppo Reno 15 will be released in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue finishes.

Based on the teasers shared by the company, the blue colour option appears to have a gradient effect that resembles the natural phenomenon of the aurora (Northern Lights), while the white shade has a ribbon-like design element on the rear panel.

Oppo has also revealed that the Reno 15 Pro Mini variant weighs about 187g and measures 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro measures 7.65mm in thickness and weighs approximately 205g. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 measures 7.77mm in thickness in the Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants, while the Aurora Blue variant measures 7.89mm. It weighs about 197g.

All three models are confirmed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated builds.

Display

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is teased to be equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen cover. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will have a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ protection.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 15, meanwhile, features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

All three models may get AMOLED panels with a full-HD+ resolution. The Pro models are teased to offer 3,600 nits peak brightness, while the Reno 15 boosts up to 1,200 nits in bright conditions.

Performance and Software

Per reports, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The European variant of the Reno 15 Pro is also tipped to ship with the same chipset. The Reno 15, meanwhile, is said to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The handsets are expected to run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

The Reno 15 series will introduce AI Editor 3.0 with tools such as AI Portrait Glow and motion photo editing features as well.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G will feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view. The telephoto camera is confirmed to support 3.5x optical zoom.

The standard Reno 15 5G, meanwhile, will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera at the back alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie shooter.

Both the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second across front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Video features will include electronic image stabilisation, optical image stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video recording, and the ability to capture photos during video recording.

Battery

Reports suggest that the Oppo Reno 15 could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Pro and Pro mini variants are expected to ship with 6,200mAh cells and 80W wired charging capabilities. They are also tipped to include wireless charging support.