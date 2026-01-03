Technology News
English Edition

NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals

The solar storm may trigger auroras and cause minor disruptions to power, satellite and radio systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 January 2026 19:04 IST
NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals

Photo Credit: NOAA

The G2-level geomagnetic storm is considered moderate, as per NOAA

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NOAA forecasts a G2 geomagnetic storm from Jan. 1–3, 2026
  • Solar eruption may disrupt satellites, radio signals and power grids
  • Aurora displays possible as Earth encounters charged solar plasma
Advertisement

At the beginning of January 2026, space scientists are warning us of a potential geomagnetic storm. NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued storm warnings on January 1-3, 2026, estimating that a cloud of solar material, a coronal mass ejection (CME) would impact Earth at the end of January 2, 2026. This may cause a G2-severity geomagnetic storm, which is classified as "moderate" on the five-tier NOAA scale. While this may result in beautiful auroras, there is also the potential for temporary disruptions to power grids and radio communications.

Solar Storm Forecast

According to official reports, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued G1–G2 geomagnetic storm watches for January 1–3, 2026. Forecast models indicate a large cloud of solar plasma (a coronal mass ejection) will arrive late on January 2, possibly sparking a G2-level storm by January 3.

By NOAA's classification, G2 is “moderate”, and such storms can briefly disrupt power grids and high-latitude radio communications.

Potential Impacts

To put it in perspective, NOAA reports that the Sun is in the midst of its 11-year activity cycle and, as such, massive eruptions are typical. Even a moderate geomagnetic storm will temporarily affect satellite, navigation and radio communications. January 3 may be a bright full “Wolf Moon” and any auroras that occur may be obscured.

Scientists underline that these solar events help to focus on the fact that the Earth is exposed to solar activity and can get a first-hand experience to examine the Sun–Earth relationship.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: solar storm, Geomagnetic Storm, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Naanu Matthu Gunda 2 Now Streaming on ZEE5: Where to Watch Rakesh Adiga’s Emotional Kannada Drama Online?
Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Related Stories

NOAA Issues G2 Solar Storm Watch; May Spark Auroras but Threaten Satellite Signals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar Reportedly Set for OTT Release on Netflix: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  4. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  5. CES 2026: LG Unveils Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Art-Focused Gallery TV
  6. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  7. CES 2026: Samsung Launches 130-Inch Micro RGB TV With New Frame Design
  8. Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A6s Will Launch Soon With a 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says
  2. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  3. Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced
  4. Vivo X200T Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS Websites, Suggesting India Launch Is on the Cards
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China
  6. Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  7. Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026
  8. CES 2026: LG Brings Back Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Unveils Gallery TV to Take On Samsung’s Frame
  9. PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Details Revealed via TUV Certification, Tipped to Launch in Q1 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »