Samsung Galaxy A25 is expected to launch soon. The phone has previously been spotted on certification sites, which suggested some of its key specifications. It is said to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in April. The Galaxy A25, therefore, has been speculated to see an early 2024 release. Several leaks and reports about the phone have hinted at some of its details including the design renders. Now, a new leak suggests some key specifications again and also teases the likely price range of the phone.

In an Appuals report, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A25 will likely arrive in two storage options - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. As per the report, the phone could be priced between EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,800) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700). The handset has previously been tipped to launch in Black, Blue, Silver, and Yellow colour options.

The report adds that the Galaxy A25 could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and run on Android 14-based One UI OS. Backing an earlier report that suggested, this new leak reasserts that the phone will be powered by an in-house Exynos 1280 SoC paired with a Mali G68 GPU.

As for cameras, the handset could come with a triple rear camera setup, that is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera of the Galaxy A25 is likely to be placed within a U-shaped slot at the top of the display, according to the report. It is expected to carry a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Galaxy A25 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Previously, another report had tipped that the handset could measure 162mm x 77.5mm x 8.3mm in size. Meanwhile, leaked design renders of the phone suggest narrow bezels and a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the front panel to hold the front camera. The power button, along the right edge of the handset, is said to double as a fingerprint sensor. The volume rockers are also seen placed on the right edge. The triple camera unit of the Galaxy A25 is seen vertically arranged in the top left corner of the back panel with an LED flash unit placed beside it.

