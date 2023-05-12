Technology News
Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups

In October, the CCI imposed a $113 million (nearly Rs. 930 crore) fine on Google and said it must allow the use of third-party billing.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2023 19:14 IST
Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups

Google previously said the service fee supports investments in Google Play app store

  • The CCI issued an order stating "an inquiry needs to be made"
  • Tinder-owner Match Group, Indian startups asked CCI to investigate
  • Google counts India as a major growth market

India's competition watchdog has begun an inquiry into Google after some companies alleged the service fee the US firm charges for in-app payments breaches an earlier antitrust directive, a regulatory order seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups have asked the watchdog to investigate Google's new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday issued an order stating "it is of the opinion that an inquiry needs to be made."

The order is not public and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, the CCI imposed a $113 million (nearly Rs. 930 crore) fine on Google and said it must allow the use of third-party billing and stop forcing developers to use its in-app payment system that charges commission of 15 percent - 30 percent.

Google later began offering UCB to allow alternative payments alongside Google's when purchasing in-app digital content, but some companies complained the new system still imposes a high "service fee" of 11 percent - 26 percent.

This, Match and the Alliance of Digital India Foundation argued, meant Google had not complied with the earlier antitrust directive that ordered it not to impose any such "unfair and disproportionate" conditions.

In its order, the watchdog asked Google to explain certain provisions related to the in-app payment system before and after UCB and provide details of policies related to sharing of user and app developer data.

Google needs to respond in four weeks, the order said.

Google has previously said the service fee supports investments in the Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

The company, which counts India as a major growth market, faces other regulatory challenges, including a setback that forced it to change how it markets its Android system.

Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups
