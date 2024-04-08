Google is reportedly working on a feature for its Google Search app for Android where it will let users find all the short video content in one place. As per the report, the Google Search app could get a Short Video filter for content from TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and others. It is not known if and when the new filter will be released for users globally. Notably, a separate report claimed that the Google app for Android could soon offer the Gemini AI toggle that was seen in iOS recently.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb (via AssembleDebug), the new feature was spotted within the latest Google Search app for Android. The feature adds a new filter labelled Short Video next to the Images filter atop the search result space. This new feature is believed to index and collate all short video content available publicly on various platforms.

The report highlighted that despite spotting the feature, clicking on it did not do anything, and the filter disappeared. This could be due to the feature being an early experiment for Google and not an active feature. However, the tech giant experiments with many features and not all of them make the cut, so it could also be one of those cases.

However, this is not the first time Google has attempted to make short videos more accessible for users. In 2020, a TechCrunch report highlighted that Google was testing a dedicated carousel in Android that would put together all the Short Videos together. The carousel would reportedly appear when the searched keyword was likely to have short videos available. That feature unfortunately was never released by the tech giant.

Currently, searching for short videos on Google requires a user to add the name of the platform after the search keyword, which can be frustrating, especially if the user has to repeat the process for all platforms separately. This new feature, if it makes the cut, would allow users to look up videos on any topic from all platforms by just typing the keyword.

Another Android feature the tech giant is working on is a toggle to switch between Google Search and Gemini AI. Switching the toggle will take the user to the Gemini AI interface where the chatbot can be used to generate content and perform chatbot-specific tasks. It is said that this feature is near completion and should begin rolling out to users globally within the next few weeks.

