Technology News
Google App for Android Could Get a Gemini AI Toggle Switch, Gmail App to Get Email Summary Feature: Report

The Gemini AI toggle switch was earlier added to iOS.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 13:12 IST
Google App for Android Could Get a Gemini AI Toggle Switch, Gmail App to Get Email Summary Feature: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The AI-powered features in Gmail app for Android will be available to the Gemini Advanced subscribers

Highlights
  • Gemini AI is said to power the email summary feature on Gmail app
  • Recently, AI reply suggestion feature was added to Gmail app for Android
  • Google is said to be working on a Lookup feature to check unknown numbers
Google is working on a couple of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features for Android devices, as per a new report. Recently, the tech giant added an AI-based quick reply suggestion to the Gmail app for Android that will suggest relevant replies to emails automatically. Now, it is said that the Gmail app will also get an email summarisation tool. Separately, the Google app for Android is also reported to get a toggle switch for Gemini, similar to what the iOS app recently received.

Both the developments were found by, AssembleDebug, a tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter), and reported by PiunikaWeb. The report on the Gmail app's feature highlighted that the Gmail v2024.03.31.621006929 contained the strings of codes for the email summary feature. In a screenshot, the summarisation button, labelled Summarise this email could be seen placed underneath the subject line of the email. Notably, as of now, this feature is only available for Workspace account holders in the web version of the platform.

The report further mentions that the feature is in its early testing stages and clicking on the button does not do anything. However, just like in the web version, once functional, the button will likely pop up a window above the email and generate a summary of the single email or the entire thread.

Now, the second under-development feature tipped to PiunikaWeb is for the Google app on Android. Currently, clicking on the Google app opens the Discover feed. However, the report shared a video where on the top, users will see a toggle between Google Search and Gemini AI. Switching the toggle will take the user to the Gemini AI interface where the chatbot can be used to generate content and perform chatbot-specific tasks. It is said that this feature is near completion and should begin rolling out to users globally within the next few weeks. The feature can be further tweaked for Search and Lens shortcuts since the AI chatbot is multimodal and uses Search for its internet-based real-time capabilities.

Google has been actively working on AI features for the Android ecosystem. Earlier, it added the quick reply feature for Gmail, and now, it might soon introduce the email summary feature. However, while the Google app's Gemini AI toggle feature is expected to be available to everyone, the Gmail features are likely to be restricted to those who opt for the Google One AI Premium plan, which also offers access to the Gemini Ultra AI model and 2TB of storage for Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
