Ghost of Tsushima, the action-adventure phenomenon from Sucker Punch, is finally getting a sequel. At Sony's State of Play broadcast Tuesday, the developer took the covers off Ghost of Yotei, introducing a new protagonist and a fresh setting. The sequel will feature a female hero, Atsu, and will trace her journey through the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei in Northern Japan in the 1600s. Ghost of Yotei will be released exclusively on PS5 in 2025.

Ghost of Yotei New Setting

In a final announcement at the State of Play presentation, Sucker Punch revealed the Ghost of Tsushima sequel with a trailer that featured a mix of gameplay and in-game cinematics. Ghost of Yotei takes place in 1603, over 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. The game will take players to new region in Japan — Mount Yōtei, a volcanic peak in Ezo, the Northern Japanese region that's presently known as Hokkaido.

While the developer didn't reveal details about the new setting, players can expect a sprawling open world region to explore with the mountain at the heart of the map. “In 1603, this area was outside the rule of Japan, and filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers. It's a far cry from the organized samurai clans who lived in Tsushima, and it's the setting for an original story we can't wait to tell,” Sucker Punch said in a PlayStation Blog post detailing the sequel.

Ghost of Yotei will be set in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei in Ezo

Photo Credit: Sucker Punch/ Sony

Ghost of Yotei Protagonist

Ghost of Yotei will also feature a new protagonist, replacing samurai Jin Sakai from the first game. In the trailer, the new hero, Atsu, can be seen carrying an uchigatana and a shamisen, and is later seen using a chained weapon and a rifle. Suck Punch said the game will feature new weapons, mechanics and gameplay improvements over Ghost of Tsushima.

Atsu also seems to have a wolf companion that's prominently featured in the trailer. The game will likely feature deeper interaction with wildlife. She wears the Ghost mask and a straw hat. Explaining their decision to move away from story, characters and setting of the first game, Sucker Punch said, “To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai's story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead. At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend.”

Ghost of Yotei gets a new protagonist, Atsu

Photo Credit: Sucker Punch/ Sony

Ghost of Yotei Graphical Improvements

The trailer also showed off considerable graphical enhancements, with Ghost of Yotei being the first Sucker Punch game built from the ground up for the PS5. The developer promised that the world of the sequel would “feel even more real.”

“We have massive sightlines that let you look far across the environment, whole new skies featuring twinkling stars and auroras, even more believable movement from wind on grass and vegetation, and more improvements we'll share in the future,” the studio said.

More gameplay and story details about Ghost of Yotei will follow in the coming months. Ghost of Yotei arrives on the PS5 in 2025.