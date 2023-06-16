Technology News
  WhatsApp Web Rolling Out 'Call Back' Alert for Beta Users to Prevent Unanswered Calls from Going Unnoticed

WhatsApp Web Rolling Out ‘Call Back’ Alert for Beta Users to Prevent Unanswered Calls from Going Unnoticed

WhatsApp Web Beta update for Call Back feature is reported to be rolling out for users with the new version 2.2323.1.0.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 June 2023 09:06 IST
WhatsApp Web Rolling Out ‘Call Back’ Alert for Beta Users to Prevent Unanswered Calls from Going Unnoticed

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bolivia Inteligente

WhatsApp launched video and voice call feature on web version in 2021

  • Details on call back feature for WhatsApp mobile apps remain unknown
  WhatsApp Beta users need to install version 2.2323.1.0 from Microsoft Store
  • More new features are in pipeline for WhatsApp upgrade

WhatsApp added the voice call feature to its desktop app in 2021. Now, the social media platform is reportedly bringing more updates to the voice and video calling features on the web version. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly rolling out a ‘call back' notification that will ensure that no missed call goes unnoticed. The update is currently reported to be rolling out for beta users on the Microsoft Store, with the new version 2.2323.1.0. The feature will gradually roll out to more users globally.

In the new beta update for WhatsApp web, the “call back” prompt will be shown next to the missed call alert for WhatsApp users on Windows, according to the screenshots shared in a WABetaInfo report.

Currently, when a video or voice call get missed on WhatsApp, it simply shows as a missed call alert.

With the new beta update, as soon as the users would tap on the call back icon, it would let them return the calls instantly, whether they are voice or video calls.

Beta testers of WhatsApp web will need to install the app's latest version 2.2323.1.0 from Microsoft Store to get this feature. WhatsApp web's previous 2.2322.1.0 version will also be able to run this feature for some users.

Meta will reportedly be rolling out this update globally soon and it shall reach more users in the coming weeks.

Hopping on the generative AI trend, Meta is also planning to load WhatsApp with a ChatGPT-like chatbots in the coming days, which will be able to converse with the users in different personas. The company also announced last month about its progress on testing tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also beta testing the display of profile icons next to messages on group chats.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apps, WhatsApp, Meta, Call Back feature
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Says Subsidies From Big Tech Should Be Last Option for EU Telcos

WhatsApp Web Rolling Out ‘Call Back’ Alert for Beta Users to Prevent Unanswered Calls from Going Unnoticed
