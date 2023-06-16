WhatsApp added the voice call feature to its desktop app in 2021. Now, the social media platform is reportedly bringing more updates to the voice and video calling features on the web version. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly rolling out a ‘call back' notification that will ensure that no missed call goes unnoticed. The update is currently reported to be rolling out for beta users on the Microsoft Store, with the new version 2.2323.1.0. The feature will gradually roll out to more users globally.

In the new beta update for WhatsApp web, the “call back” prompt will be shown next to the missed call alert for WhatsApp users on Windows, according to the screenshots shared in a WABetaInfo report.

Currently, when a video or voice call get missed on WhatsApp, it simply shows as a missed call alert.

With the new beta update, as soon as the users would tap on the call back icon, it would let them return the calls instantly, whether they are voice or video calls.

Beta testers of WhatsApp web will need to install the app's latest version 2.2323.1.0 from Microsoft Store to get this feature. WhatsApp web's previous 2.2322.1.0 version will also be able to run this feature for some users.

Meta will reportedly be rolling out this update globally soon and it shall reach more users in the coming weeks.

Hopping on the generative AI trend, Meta is also planning to load WhatsApp with a ChatGPT-like chatbots in the coming days, which will be able to converse with the users in different personas. The company also announced last month about its progress on testing tools that use AI to generate image backgrounds and variations of written copy for their ad campaigns.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also beta testing the display of profile icons next to messages on group chats.

