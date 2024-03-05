Technology News
  Instagram Down for Several Users Globally; Facebook Users Also Report Outage

Instagram down for several users worldwide.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2024 21:47 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Several Instagram users are reporting an outage, and Downdetector, the website tracking real-time issues and outages, confirms it. Additionally, Meta's Facebook services also seem to be down with several users reporting issues to log-in. 

facebook down g360 Facebook down

Facebook shows a "password that you've entered is incorrect" message when trying to log in

At the time of writing this story, Downdetector had over 29,000 people reporting issues with Instagram, while about 16,000 users reported similar problems with Facebook on the platform. Some of our team members tried opening Facebook on app and on browser but all of us were logged out. 

 

As always, with Instagram and Facebook services down, users took to X to share memes and #instagramdown and #facebookdown hashtags are now trending.

Developing story...

