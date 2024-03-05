Technology News

CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications

The CMF Buds will go on sale starting March 8, whereas the CMF Neckband Pro will be available to buy starting March 11.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 20:10 IST
CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications

The CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds are available in the Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colourways

Highlights
  • CMF Buds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • CMF Neckband Pro gets 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC)
  • Both the wearables support Bluetooth 5.3
CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds have been launched in India and global markets as the latest audio products by the Nothing sub-brand on Tuesday, March 5. The two wearable devices were unveiled in a hybrid event in New Delhi led by Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei. The Neckband Pro features a 50dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) whereas the CMF Buds gets a 42dB ANC support. Alongside the two wearables by the sub-brand, Nothing Phone 2a, the third smartphone from the brand, was also launched during the event.

CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds price in India, availability

The CMF Neckband Pro price is set at Rs. 1,999, and the CMF Buds, which joins the CMF Buds Pro, can be purchased at the price of Rs. 2,499. Both audio products will be available in the Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options.

There is also an introductory price added for both devices when they first go on sale. The CMF Buds will go on sale on March 8 at 12 noon, and for a limited duration, the earphones will be available to purchase at the price of Rs. 2,299. On the other hand, the Neckband Pro will go on sale starting March 11 at 12 noon and will carry an introductory price of Rs. 1,799. The audio products will be available to buy via Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales. Further, before the official sale date, there will be an exclusive limited drop on Myntra on March 6 at 12 noon.

carl pei launch event Carl Pei

Carl Pei unveils Nothing Phone 2a, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds

CMF Neckband Pro specifications

The CMF Neckband Pro features a 13.6mm dynamic driver unit and comes with the company's Ultra Bass technology 2.0. The neckband offers support for 50dB hybrid ANC with a transparency mode and five microphones with the brand's Clear Voice Technology. It also has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The triple-tap gesture controls on the Neckband Pro allow users to adjust volume, play, pause or skip tracks, and control ANC modes. The Nothing X app can also be used for the same and to customise the equaliser. The CMF Neckband Pro is backed by a 220mAh battery claimed to offer 37 hours of non-stop playback time. Supporting fast charge, Nothing claims it can be charged for 10 minutes to get 18 hours of usage time with ANC turned off.

CMF Buds specifications

Featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the CMF Buds are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with the same Ultra Bass technology 2.0. The earbuds support ANC with a depth of 42dB and come with a transparency mode. It is also equipped with four HD microphones with enhancements to improve call quality. The CMF Buds feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each of its buds carries a 45mAh battery and the charging case has a 460mAh battery. The company claims that users can listen for eight hours non-stop on a single charge or for 35.5 hours including the case. With support for fast charging, 10 minutes of charge time will give users a usage time of 6.5 hours, claims the company.

On connectivity, both wearable devices support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connection. Both are compatible with Android 5.1 and higher and iOS 13 and higher and support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications
