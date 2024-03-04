Technology News
  Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03 Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor

The foldable also makes an appearance on China’s certification website

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 March 2024 15:34 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor

Vivo only announced a single model of its X series foldable in 2023 called the X Fold 2

  • The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is said to offer a slim overall design
  • It will continue to provide Zeiss-branded optics on its cameras
  • It is said to offer a large 5,800mAh total battery capacity
Vivo has yet to officially reveal a launch date for its next X Fold series of devices, but the rumour mill has started to warm up. A recent leak revealed the design schematics of the Vivo X Fold 3 model. A more detailed leak has revealed the specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro model. Unlike last year, Vivo is expected to announce not one but two models as a part of its X Fold lineup. This includes a standard model currently tagged as the X Fold 3 and a more premium model tagged as the X Fold 3 Pro. Samsung too is [expected to announce]( two models of its Galaxy Z Fold 6 this year, with rumours speculating a new and high-tier ‘Ultra' model as well.

The leak once again comes from tipster Digital Chat Station via a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The tipster in the post states that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will sport a 6.53-inch (2748 x 1172 pixels) cover display and an 8.03-inch main folding display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. While the overall dimensions of these two displays remain the same as on the Vivo X Fold 2 (launched in 2023), the resolution has been bumped up.

As revealed in a previous leak, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The new leak also reveals details about related hardware specifications like 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The new leak also delves into the camera details, revealing that the phone will have two 32-megapixel selfie cameras (embedded into either display). The primary camera will offer a 50-megapixel sensor, while telephoto duties will be handled by a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B camera with 3X OIS-stabilised optical zoom. The telephoto camera is similar to the ones available in the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 and the Oppo Find N3 and also offers 6X lossless in-sensor zoom. Assisting the camera will also be Vivo's V3 chip, which first made its appearance on the Vivo X100 Pro, the company's camera-centric flagship. However, this V3 chip is paired with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC in that model.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is said to have a 5,800mAh battery, which will support 120W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging. Other features revealed in this leak include an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, an infrared remote control, an X-axis vibration motor, and a glass body, which is said to be both thin and light in terms of design. It also adds that the foldable will feature an unspecified IP rating, which is not present on the currently available X Fold 2 model, which is only sold in China.

In other related news, the Vivo X Fold 3 was recently spotted on China's 3C certification website. As pointed out by MySmartPrice, the listing, apart from the obvious 5G connectivity, also sheds light on the X Fold 3's wired charging support, which is rated at 80W, versus the X Fold 3 Pro's 120W.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Display, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Battery, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Processor, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Charging, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Cameras
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Leak Reveals Detailed Specifications: 8.03-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Mor
