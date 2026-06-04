Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Begins Warning Users Affected by Meta AI Hack That Enabled Account Takeovers

Instagram Begins Warning Users Affected by Meta AI Hack That Enabled Account Takeovers

Meta said it is working to secure affected accounts and notify potentially impacted Instagram users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 June 2026 09:02 IST
Instagram Begins Warning Users Affected by Meta AI Hack That Enabled Account Takeovers

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Solen Feyissa

Some users were reportedly locked out of their profiles during the attack

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Attackers were said to have exploited Meta AI for account access
  • Some users were locked out of their accounts
  • The company is now notifying affected users
Advertisement

Instagram is now alerting users whose accounts were part of the recent wave of account takeover by hackers. The issue, linked to Meta AI, surfaced last week when several users reported that attackers were exploiting the AI chatbot to access Instagram accounts. The Menlo Park-based tech giant said that the vulnerability has since been patched; however, reports of compromised accounts surfaced even after the fix was announced. Meta is working to secure affected accounts and notify potentially impacted users.

Instagram Warns Users Following Meta AI Exploit

The attacks exploited a flaw in Meta's AI-powered support system. This reportedly allowed hackers to take control of Instagram accounts through simple chatbot interactions. They allegedly told the AI chatbot that they owned a target account and requested that it be linked to an email address under their control. The chatbot reportedly complied with these requests in certain cases, enabling the attackers to reset passwords and gain access to victim accounts.

VoltMeta Ai Discussion
Explore More...

Once successful, some users were reportedly locked out of their profiles altogether.

The campaign appears to have affected a variety of accounts, including those with desirable short usernames. Reports also suggested that several high-profile accounts were targeted during the incident.

Earlier this week, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said that the vulnerability had been fixed. However, more users reported account takeovers even after the company announced the patch.

In a subsequent post on X, Stone said some users could receive password reset notifications or be asked security questions when attempting to log in. In a statement given to TechCrunch, the official confirmed that the company had secured affected accounts and begun sending password reset emails to impacted users. However, it did not disclose how many accounts were compromised.

Users also shared screenshots of warning emails received from Instagram, informing them that suspicious activity had been detected on their accounts. The notification informed users that Instagram believed their accounts may have been compromised and that security measures had been applied. Affected users were instructed to reset their passwords.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta AI, Instagram, Meta, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Everything Announced at State of Play: God of War Laufey, Until Dawn 2, Rayman Legends Retold

Related Stories

Instagram Begins Warning Users Affected by Meta AI Hack That Enabled Account Takeovers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T vs Samsung Galaxy A57: Price, Features Compared
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ vs Vivo V70 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro Compared
  5. Amazfit Balance 3, Balance Ultra Launched With Hyrox Tools, Up to 30-Day Battery Life
  6. Xiaomi 17T Launches in India With Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Dridam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shane Nigam’s Crime Thriller Online
  2. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vi Unveils Silent Mobile Verification for ‘Faster’ Verification on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India
  4. Amazon Expands Visual Search With AI-Generated Product Previews, Lens Live and Circle to Search Features
  5. US DoJ Targets Scam Networks in Southeast Asia, Freezes $3 Million in Joint Operation Involving Coinbase, Meta, Microsoft and Starlink
  6. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in India in New Sandstone Finish: Price, Features
  7. Infinix Smart 20 India Launch Date Confirmed as Microsite Reveals Key Specifications, Features
  8. Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED Series With Up to 75-Inch Screen Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. 007 First Light Sequels Will Published by Amazon Games, Company Confirms
  10. Samsung Revamps Health App Brings Vitals and Heart Health Score Ahead of Galaxy Watch 9 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »