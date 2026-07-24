WhatsApp for iOS may get a design tweak soon. The Meta-owned instant messaging app seems to be introducing a refreshed message bubble design for iOS. The update makes message bubbles noticeably rounder, and with this update, the shared media will be displayed without the traditional bubble borders. The redesign aligns with the Liquid Glass interface. There is no official word on when the new message bubble design will roll out publicly, but with beta testing now underway, an official launch may not be that far off.

WhatsApp Redesigns Message Bubbles on iOS

As reported by Wabetainfo.com, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned message bubble for iOS. The new interface is currently available to select beta testers running the latest TestFlight build. The report claims that a few users with a stable App Store version may also see the changes. The redesigned chat bubbles were spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.29.10.70.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo.com

The report includes a screenshot highlighting the difference between the old and new message bubble designs. The existing message bubbles have slightly rounded corners; the new design offers a more rounded appearance with a softer shape. The latest style appears to resemble the chat bubbles of iMessage. The latest changes also complement Apple's Liquid Glass design language.

The redesign will reportedly tweak the way media is displayed in chats. Photos, videos, and GIFs will reportedly no longer appear inside the traditional bordered message bubbles in WhatsApp; instead, they will be shown without the borders. We can expect the design tweak to reach more iOS users in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be gearing up to launch several features in the coming days. Recently, the app was spotted working on a new security feature that would let users replace the existing two-step verification PIN with a password. It reportedly added full username support in both the stable and beta versions of its Android and iOS apps.