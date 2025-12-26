Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps Features
  • Year Ender 2025: Instagram Features Launched This Year, Including ‘Your Algorithm’, Watch History and More

Year Ender 2025: Instagram Features Launched This Year, Including ‘Your Algorithm’, Watch History and More

Instagram, the photo and video sharing platform, recently hit the milestone of three billion monthly active users.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 December 2025 19:20 IST
Year Ender 2025: Instagram Features Launched This Year, Including ‘Your Algorithm’, Watch History and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Eyestetix Studio

Here are all the significant features that were introduced by Instagram in 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Instagram now lets users scheduled messages
  • Instagram got the new Watch History feature in 2025
  • The platform now lets users share 20-min long Reels
Advertisement

Instagram, the Meta-owned photos and videos sharing platform, had a relatively successful 2025. The social media giant recently achieved the milestone of three billion monthly active users. Instagram announced that its growth was primarily driven by messaging, Reels, and recommendations. Hence, the platform's recent updates have focussed on these particular features.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, in a post, highlighted that the company had been working to better organise content on its platform. As the outgoing year nears its end, it is the best time to look at the new features Instagram introduced in 2025.

Here are the most significant updates that were rolled out for the Instagram mobile app in 2025, including customisable algorithms, the ability to view one's history, a new reposts section, and the Instagram Map feature.

Instagram's 'Your Algorithm' Tool:

Instagram introduced the new ‘Your Algorithm' tool in December to its mobile app. The feature is claimed to provide users greater control over what they are recommended on the photo and video sharing app. The new AI-powered tool also helps Instagram in displaying personalised content more efficiently. Currently, the ‘Your Algorithm' tool is available in the Reels tab only. However, the Meta-owned platform plans to bring it to other sections of the app, including the Explore tab. Moreover, the company is planning a wider rollout of the feature outside the US.

instagram your algorithm

Instagram Watch History Feature:

You can now view your previously watched content on Instagram, owing to the introduction of the new Watch History feature. Brought to the platform earlier this year, in October, the feature appears in the menu of Instagram's mobile app. To access it, users can click on the three-line menu in the top-right corner of the screen, tap on Settings. Then, navigate to the Your Activity section, and click on Watch History. The app will display all the Reels that you recently watched, whether you liked or commented on them or not.

Instagram's New Reposts Tab:

In August, Instagram announced a number of new updates for its mobile app, including a dedicated Reposts tab. While this might appear to be a mere cosmetic change, it is much more than that. Users can now repost posts, which are then recommended to others. Other users who follow you can see the posts you have reposted, represented by a small repost icon in the bottom left corner of the screen. Moreover, the dedicated Repost tab appears on a user's profile, which lists all the posts that have been previously reposted by them.

Instagram Map With Location Sharing:

Instagram recently added the ability to share one's location on the app with the new Instagram Map tool. Introduced alongside the Reports tab, the feature appears to be inspired by Snapchat's location-sharing tool. The photo and video sharing platform's Map section allows users to enable their last active location, which can be viewed by their friends. Users can also add or remove users who can see their last active location on the Instagram Map. It also displays content others are posting from different locations, too. However, the feature is disabled by default, and users have to voluntarily provide access to the same.

instagram new features main

Instagram Allows Message Scheduling:

Another significant upgrade Instagram received this year was the message scheduling feature. Users can now schedule messages for a later time, if the do not wish to send a message immediately. Moreover, it lets users schedule reminders for the same. To access it, users need to press and hold the send button to select the time and date for the message to be scheduled. Then, they can hit the send button, and the receiver will get the message at the selected time.

Instagram Profile Cards:

The year 2025 also saw the introduction of Instagram Profile Cards. The new option lets users share personalised and animated digital cards with others. It features a QR Code, which can be scanned to directly visit your profile. The card also allows users to add a bio, presenting information about you in brief, along with links to pages and music. It gets an editable background. You can also add an image of yourself and a custom emoji to the Profile Card.

ig update

Other Notable Instagram Updates:

While we have covered the most significant Instagram features rolled out in 2025 above, there are a few more notable ones that should also be mentioned. For example, the mobile app got the long-awaited grid overhaul, allowing users to see posts in 3:4 tiles, instead of the conventional 1:1 grids. While it reduces the number of posts users can view on a user's profile, the visual change lets people clearly see the thumbnails. Moreover, Instagram increased the length of the Reels that can be posted on the platform, taking the same to 20 mins.

Further, Instagram got an expanded carousel this year. This particular feature lets users post up to 20 photos and videos at once, doubling the limit from a mere 10 photos and videos. The content is posted as part of a single post, letting users swipe and see it individually. Lastly, 2025 saw Instagram receiving the Trail Reels upgrade, which allows creators to post Reels only for the people who do not follow them to gauge their reaction before it is made live for their followers.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Features, Instagram 2025 features, Instagram Maps, Instagram Message Scheduling, Instagram
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Year Ender 2025: WhatsApp Features Launched This Year
OpenAI, Anthropic Offer Double the Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year

Related Stories

Year Ender 2025: Instagram Features Launched This Year, Including ‘Your Algorithm’, Watch History and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Will Launch in India With This MediaTek Chip, Battery
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  3. Asus Tipped to Start RAM Manufacturing Amid Global Shortage
  4. Samsung Could Start Manufacturing Its Next-Gen AI Memory Chip in 2026
  5. OpenAI, Anthropic Offer 2X Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year
  6. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  7. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Make It Simple for Admins to Grow Their Audience
  8. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Honor Win, Win RT Debut With 10,000mAh Battery
  10. iPhone 18 Series to Reportedly Get US-Made Camera Sensors From Samsung
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI, Anthropic Offer Double the Usage Limit to Select Users Till the New Year
  2. Samsung to Reportedly Start Manufacturing Its Next-Gen AI Memory Chip in 2026
  3. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC Could Launch in Early 2026
  4. BMSG FES’25 – GRAND CHAMP Concert Film Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Nvidia Is Reportedly Acquiring AI Chip Designer Groq’s Assets for $20 Billion
  7. Honor Win, Win RT With 10,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold Display Breaks in Bend Test, Raising Durability Concerns
  9. iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, Chipset, More Details Revealed Ahead of Launch: See Expected Features
  10. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Is Free Right Now on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »