Instagram is working on new algorithm controls for Threads, according to a feature spotted in development by a reverse engineer. The tool seems linked to similar configuration options being readied for Instagram itself, suggesting Meta wants to expand personalisation across its platforms. While the company reportedly confirmed the existence of the tool, it clarified that it remains an internal prototype and is not yet available for user testing. Notably, the concept mirrors Elon Musk's recently promised customisation tools for X.

Threads Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds

Spotted by Threads user Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the in-development feature will let you control your own algorithm, according to a TechCrunch report. It is reportedly tied to the algorithm configuration tools coming to Instagram. Instagram reportedly confirmed that the tool is still just an internal prototype and not yet available for testing.

An image shared by Paluzzi claims that Threads may introduce a screen informing users they can tag a specific account to signal what content they'd like to see more or less often in their feed. The report noted that the account linked to the feature, @threads.algo, is already live on Instagram and followed by several Meta engineers. Instagram has yet to confirm a release timeline for the tool.

The tool in development appears to mirror a plan Elon Musk recently described for X (formerly Twitter). Musk claimed that future updates would allow users to tag Grok, X's AI chatbot, to fine-tune their feed in real time, noting that by November, the platform's algorithm would be fully powered by AI.

The algorithm feature for Threads is linked to Instagram's broader effort to refocus its app on Reels and recommendations. Instagram announced earlier this week that it will soon give users more direct control by letting them choose which topics appear more or less in their feeds.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that users will be able to tap a button at the top of their feed to open a menu. From there, they can pick suggested topics, search and add their own, or enter topics they'd like to see less often.

Instagram says the feature helps the algorithm adapt to users' changing interests, for example, seeing fewer football posts if a team is having a bad season. Threads, however, as a text-focused app, may benefit more from a real-time “tag the algorithm” interface than from digging into settings.