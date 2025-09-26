Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Reportedly Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds

Threads Reportedly Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds

Instagram has yet to confirm a release timeline for the tool.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 13:24 IST
Threads Reportedly Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds

Photo Credit: Reuters

Threads may let users tag an account to indicate content they want to see.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Threads’ algorithm feature is reportedly under internal testing
  • It ties into Instagram’s push to emphasise recommendations
  • The account linked to the feature, @threads.algo, is live on Instagram
Advertisement

Instagram is working on new algorithm controls for Threads, according to a feature spotted in development by a reverse engineer. The tool seems linked to similar configuration options being readied for Instagram itself, suggesting Meta wants to expand personalisation across its platforms. While the company reportedly confirmed the existence of the tool, it clarified that it remains an internal prototype and is not yet available for user testing. Notably, the concept mirrors Elon Musk's recently promised customisation tools for X.

Threads Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds

Spotted by Threads user Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the in-development feature will let you control your own algorithm, according to a TechCrunch report. It is reportedly tied to the algorithm configuration tools coming to Instagram. Instagram reportedly confirmed that the tool is still just an internal prototype and not yet available for testing. 

An image shared by Paluzzi claims that Threads may introduce a screen informing users they can tag a specific account to signal what content they'd like to see more or less often in their feed. The report noted that the account linked to the feature, @threads.algo, is already live on Instagram and followed by several Meta engineers. Instagram has yet to confirm a release timeline for the tool.

The tool in development appears to mirror a plan Elon Musk recently described for X (formerly Twitter). Musk claimed that future updates would allow users to tag Grok, X's AI chatbot, to fine-tune their feed in real time, noting that by November, the platform's algorithm would be fully powered by AI.

The algorithm feature for Threads is linked to Instagram's broader effort to refocus its app on Reels and recommendations. Instagram announced earlier this week that it will soon give users more direct control by letting them choose which topics appear more or less in their feeds.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that users will be able to tap a button at the top of their feed to open a menu. From there, they can pick suggested topics, search and add their own, or enter topics they'd like to see less often.

Instagram says the feature helps the algorithm adapt to users' changing interests, for example, seeing fewer football posts if a team is having a bad season. Threads, however, as a text-focused app, may benefit more from a real-time “tag the algorithm” interface than from digging into settings. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Threads, Threads Algorithm, Instagram, Meta, X, Elon Musk, Adam Mosseri
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
Xiaomi 17 vs iPhone 17: Price, Features, and Full Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Threads Reportedly Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  3. Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Is Not Coming to OTT Platforms Anytime Soon
  4. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  6. Ghost of Yotei Review: A Samurai Story That Soars Despite Playing It Safe
  7. ChatGPT Wants to Know More About You to Deliver Personalised Updates
  8. Xiaomi Pad 8 Series Launched With 9,200mAh Battery, 11.2-Inch LCD Screen
  9. Best Computer Monitor Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  10. Vivo Will Replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS 6 in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 India Launch Date Ahead of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones
  2. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed to Launch in India After Global Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2026
  4. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Pulse Will Deliver Daily Personalised Updates But at a Privacy Cost
  5. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Reportedly Includes New Clock Styles, Blurred Effect for Lock Screen Notifications
  6. Xbox Reveals Forza Horizon 6 at Tokyo Game Show, Will Be Set in Japan
  7. OnePlus 15 Showcased Ahead of Global Launch at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights in India
  8. Threads Reportedly Testing Tool to Let Users 'Tag' Algorithm for Custom Feeds
  9. Meta Launches 'Vibes' Feed for AI-Generated Short Videos on Meta AI App, Website
  10. WhatsApp Said to be Testing a Feature Which Lets You Select Who Can Reshare Your Status Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »