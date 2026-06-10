Apple showed off its upcoming iOS 27 software update at its recently concluded Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) keynote event. While the new set of Apple Intelligence features and the revamped Siri took centre stage on iOS 27, the update also brings new upgrades to Apple Maps. Apple has added a new Flyover experience and a new Local Lists feature for Apple Maps users in the latest version of the software. The enhanced Flyover mode combines aerial imagery with AI to offer detailed views of select cities.

Apple Maps Gets Enhanced Flyover and Local Lists

As mentioned, iOS 27 come with several improvements to Apple Maps. It has an enhanced flyover experience that uses a combination of aerial imagery and AI to deliver more detailed and realistic views of select cities. Apple states that this feature will give users a sharper and more lifelike glimpse into destinations across the globe.

Apple has also added Local Lists in Apple Maps. This feature will be available in the US, and it is designed to curate places for meeting friends, dining and more based on local trends and recommendations. This lets users discover restaurants and spots to take kids. Apple says the recommendations will be shown with privacy-focused insights.

Further, iOS 27 is bringing new natural language search for routing and a new Smart Stack widget to locate the parked car. The latest software version also includes improvements to the Offline maps. All these new features will be available to the public with eligible iPhone models later this fall with iOS 27.

Apple previewed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 alongside iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. The iOS 27 brings new functionalities, the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. The Siri AI can be used to get details across messages, photos, and emails. It can also answer questions about content displayed on the screen. The iOS 27 also includes a new Siri app and new child safety features.