At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on Monday, Apple unveiled the upcoming iOS 27 update, alongside iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. The next versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and Mac will arrive with a revamped Siri and major enhancements to Visual Intelligence. Among the highlights is a new Siri-powered mode available in the Camera app that allows users to take actions directly based on what their iPhone sees. This feature can be used to learn more about what will come in the camera view.

Apple Expands Visual Intelligence and Siri AI Across All Devices

Apple says that its upgraded Siri AI assistant will offer powerful image understanding and multimodal capabilities. The camera app on iPhone will support Siri AI's multimodal capabilities, allowing users to switch to a new Siri tab. This functionality allows users to get information and take action on what's in front of them by pointing their iPhone cameras.

The company demonstrated the feature in action, pointing the iPhone camera at a bill will let users split it with friends using Apple Cash. The Siri mode in the camera can also be used to get nutritional insights about a plate of food just by pointing the iPhone camera at the food.

Visual Intelligence with Siri is also confirmed to be available on iPad and Mac later this year. This lets users search visually, ask questions, and take action on their screen. On iPad, the screenshot tool can be used to learn more about a specific section of the screen. On Mac, it can be accessed through a dedicated keyboard shortcut.

Apple has also expanded its Visual Intelligence feature in Apple Vision Pro, allowing users to ask Siri about things just by looking at them, from the content inside app windows to physical objects around them.

Besides the upcoming Visual Intelligence updates, Siri will also offer integrated Writing Tools, allowing users to write with Siri AI virtually anywhere they type. Siri AI also includes a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products.

The new Siri and Visual Intelligence capabilities will be available with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27. Apple Intelligence features will be supported in iPhone 16 models and later, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.