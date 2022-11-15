Technology News
  iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report

iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report

The error was seemingly caused by the Safari Suggestions option.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 November 2022 19:12 IST
iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report

The Safari app was crashing when users tried to type phrases like tar, bes, wal, wel, old

Highlights
  • Apple has purportedly resolved the issue now
  • It was believed to be a server-side error
  • iOS 16, iOS 15 versions were seemingly affected by this bug

iPhone and iPad users were reportedly facing a bizarre bug that was crashing the Safari browser while trying to search for certain words. The app was supposedly crashing as users entered the first three letters of certain words. The issue seemed to have affected Apple devices running on different versions of iOS 16. In addition, there have been reports of iOS 15 users also experiencing this bug. The exact cause for this error is unknown, however, several users are now claiming that this error has been fixed.

According to a report by MacRumours, several iPhone and iPad users have started experiencing a bug that would crash the Safari app when trying to search for certain terms. The issue had supposedly appeared overnight for several Apple devices running on iOS 15.7.1, ‌iOS 16‌, iOS 16.1, iOS 16.1.1, and the iOS 16.2 beta.

The Safari app was said to be crashing whenever users tried to type tar, bes, wal, wel, old, sta, pla, and a few other phrases in the search bar. The bug seemingly prevented users from going beyond the first three letters of a word. Apple users had pointed out that turning off Safari Suggestions in the app settings would prevent the bug from surfacing.

It is believed to be a server-side bug that Apple has purportedly fixed without having to roll out an iOS update.

In related news, Apple recently released the iOS 16.1.1 update with several bug fixes and improvements that were not mentioned in the change logs. However, the update is said to have resolved a Wi-Fi connectivity issue faced by iOS 16 users. This update is available for iPhone 8 and later models. The Cupertino company also began rolling out the iPadOS 16.1.1 and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 updates at the same time.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone, iPad, Safari, Apple, iOS
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report
