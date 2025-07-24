Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in 2026, seven years after Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold handset. Details of the purported foldable's specifications have previously surfaced online, and a tipster has now shed some light on the anticipated price of the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Fold). According to the latest leak, the first foldable iPhone could be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched earlier this month by the South Korean firm.

iPhone Fold Price in China (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,93,100), for the base variant with 256GB of storage. This indicates that Apple's handset could be much more expensive than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000) in the country.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Setsuna Digital

Customers who want to purchase the foldable iPhone with 512GB or 1TB of storage will spend CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,200) and CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,41,400), respectively. For comparison, the same storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,81,000) and CNY 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2,11,300).

If these claims are accurate, it means that the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 1TB storage variant will cost less than the purported iPhone Fold with 512GB of storage. Apple's margins on the foldable phone are expected to be high, and the company could produce and sell the handset in limited numbers.

Recent reports suggest that the iPhone Fold will be equipped with a crease-free inner screen, that is said to be produced by Samsung, while the hinge and metal backplate are said to be supplied by a company known as Fine M-Tec. The handset is also said to run on an optimised version of Apple's smartphone operating system, which is expected to be iOS 27.

It's worth noting that these prices for the handset are related to the Chinese market, and the cost of the handset could vary in other markets like South Korea and the US. It's also currently unclear whether the iPhone Fold will be launched in limited regions, like the company's pricey Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

