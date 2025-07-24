Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

A new leak sheds some light on how much the first foldable phone from Apple might cost ahead of its anticipated launch in China next year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2025 16:37 IST
iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Apple might launch the iPhone Fold at a higher price tag than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple's first foldable iPhone may be the most expensive foldable in 2026
  • The handset is tipped to cost more than CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,93,100)
  • The iPhone Fold is expected to sport a crease-free display
Advertisement

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in 2026, seven years after Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold handset. Details of the purported foldable's specifications have previously surfaced online, and a tipster has now shed some light on the anticipated price of the foldable iPhone (or iPhone Fold). According to the latest leak, the first foldable iPhone could be more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which was launched earlier this month by the South Korean firm.

iPhone Fold Price in China (Anticipated)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 1,93,100), for the base variant with 256GB of storage. This indicates that Apple's handset could be much more expensive than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is priced at CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1,69,000) in the country.

iphone fold setsuna digital weibo iPhone Fold

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Setsuna Digital

 

Customers who want to purchase the foldable iPhone with 512GB or 1TB of storage will spend CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,17,200) and CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,41,400), respectively. For comparison, the same storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,81,000) and CNY 17,499 (roughly Rs. 2,11,300).

If these claims are accurate, it means that the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 1TB storage variant will cost less than the purported iPhone Fold with 512GB of storage. Apple's margins on the foldable phone are expected to be high, and the company could produce and sell the handset in limited numbers.

Recent reports suggest that the iPhone Fold will be equipped with a crease-free inner screen, that is said to be produced by Samsung, while the hinge and metal backplate are said to be supplied by a company known as Fine M-Tec. The handset is also said to run on an optimised version of Apple's smartphone operating system, which is expected to be iOS 27.

It's worth noting that these prices for the handset are related to the Chinese market, and the cost of the handset could vary in other markets like South Korea and the US. It's also currently unclear whether the iPhone Fold will be launched in limited regions, like the company's pricey Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone Fold, Apple Foldable iPhone, iPhone, Apple, Foldables, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor
Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage

Related Stories

iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With These Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. AppleCare One Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under a Single Plan
  6. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Reportedly Cancelled
  7. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
  8. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Generation) Unveiled: Check Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Get a Bigger Battery
  10. Google Photos Will Now Let You Turn Your Images Into Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI
  2. Android 16 Will Be the Last Major Software Update for These Motorola Phones
  3. CloudSEK Researchers Expose Social Media-Based Counterfeit Currency Network, Unmasks Perpetrators
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor
  5. iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  6. Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage
  7. Google Reportedly Working on a Cheaper AI Plan for Gemini; APK Teardown Suggests
  8. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report
  9. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 120Hz Display
  10. Microsoft Reverses $80 Pricing for The Outer Worlds 2, Issuing Refunds for Pre-Orders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »