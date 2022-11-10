Technology News
  iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know

iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know

Apple has addressed issues that could allow a remote user to unexpectedly terminate an app and execute arbitrary code on users' devices.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 10 November 2022 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The next series of software updates from Apple are expected between December 2022 and March 2023

Highlights
  • iOS 16.1.1, iPad 16.1.1 update brings a range of bug fixes
  • macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update brings two security fixes
  • Next series of beta updates have been rolled out by Apple

iOS 16.1.1 update along with the first public update to macOS Ventura in in the form of macOS 13.0.1 were rolled out by the iPhone and MacBook manufacturer on Wednesday. The new software update to the operating system for iPhone and iPad models brings a range of bugs fixes and performance improvements. Meanwhile, the macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update brings with it patches for two security flaws that caused arbitrary error code execution that were widely reported on MacBook devices running on MacOS Ventura. The Cupertino, California-based company, however, has not shared the exact details of the bug fixes on the latest iOS 16.1.1 update, but reports indicate that it seems to have fixed a number of issues, including complaints about Wi-Fi connectivity on devices running iOS 16.

Apple's release notes announcing the software update to iOS 16.1.1 states that it comes with bug fixes and performance improvements, without providing details of the issues that were resolved. Meanwhile, the company's release notes for the MacOS Ventura 13.0.1 update lists two specific security patches that include fixes for the libxml2 library, which address issues that could allow a remote user to unexpectedly terminate an app and execute arbitrary code on their devices.

iPhone, and iPad users wishing to update their OS to the latest iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 versions respectively may do so by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.

The update will be available for iPhone 8 and later models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 3rd generation and later models, iPad 5th generation and later models, and iPad mini 5th generation and later models.

The update to macOS Ventura 13.0.1 also brings two libxml2 security fixes, according to the company's release notes. The first security fix resolves an issue where a remote user could unexpectedly terminate an app and execute arbitrary code on their devices. The security patches were developed in partnership with Maddie Stone, Ned Williamson, and Nathan Wachholz of Google Project Zero, according to the release notes.

Meanwhile, beta versions of Apple's upcoming OS updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, were also rolled out to testers by the company. iOS 16.2, and MacOS Ventura are tipped to release publicly by mid-December this year. Meanwhile, iPadOS 16.2 is tipped to arrive by March 2023, according to the same report.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Apple, IOS, iOS 16, iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, MacOS Ventura 13.0.1
