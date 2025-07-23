The Visual Supply Company, commonly known as VSCO, has launched its standalone camera app for iPhone as an alternative to Apple's native camera app. It is a free-to-download app for iPhone users, and will provide over 50 live photo filters, along with real-time effects, and manual camera control features. The app was earlier being tested in a few markets such as Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. After a month of testing, the company has now rolled out the app to a wider user base, including India.

VSCO Capture Now Available in India

VSCO Capture is now available to iPhone users as a free-to-download standalone app. Users who wish to use an alternative to the native camera app that Apple offers with iPhone can use the new VSCO app. The app was earlier available for testing in select markets such as Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. Now, after a month of its initial roll out on June 20, the standalone camera app is available for iPhone users in other countries, including India. Interested users can download VSCO Capture from the App Store for free.

Photo Credit: App Store

VSCO Capture features

The VSCO Capture app brings a number of camera features to iPhone users. It will allow users to choose from over 50 live photo filters, which are claimed to be inspired by retro, contemporary, and vintage film looks. This essentially can reduce the work one has to put in after taking photos, when editing the shots.

Users can apply these filters in real time, while they compose their shots. The app also allows iPhone owners to toggle between automatic and manual camera settings, enabling them to adjust their camera settings according to the picture they are trying to capture. It also supports users to take photographs in RAW format, which the company says will give “more flexibility” while editing in VSCO's app later.

The real-time photo effects in VSCO Capture also gives users the ability to adjust the strength, size, and range of the photographs one takes. One can choose to apply photo effects like Bloom and Halation while capturing the image. While Bloom offers a “dreamy haze” like effect, Halation is claimed to allow users to recreate the “warm glow of cinematic film” in real time.

With the manual control features of VSCO Capture, one can toggle flash modes, adjust exposure, and change the shutter speed depending on the image they wish to capture. The company said that users can “easily” take long exposure images with blur, or integrate a disposable camera look into their images. Once a user has clicked the photo, the images will automatically sync with the VSCO photo and video editor for further fine tuning.