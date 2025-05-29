Technology News
English Edition
  Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac With Flashback Capture, New Sound Packs and More

Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac With Flashback Capture, New Sound Packs and More

Apple says the Logic Pro update brings several features exclusively for Mac.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 12:21 IST
Apple Updates Logic Pro for iPad and Mac With Flashback Capture, New Sound Packs and More

Photo Credit: Apple

The updated Logic Pro app is available as a free download for existing users

Highlights
  • Apple has updated Logic Pro for Mac app to version 11.2
  • The update adds two new sound packs for music production
  • Flashback Capture can recover MIDI and audio performances
Apple on Wednesday issued an update for the Logic Pro app which adds several features related to music production. The in-house digital audio workstation (DAW) app, which is available for the iPad and Mac, can now recover previous MIDI and audio performances even if you forgot to hit record. It also comes with an updated Stem Splitter that can extract a greater amount of detail from demos and old recordings, as per the company. Users can take advantage of two new sound packs in Logic Pro which are claimed to help amplify music production.

Logic Pro App Update Price, Availability

The new Logic Pro for Mac 11.2 is available as a free update for existing users and is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for new users in the US on the Mac App Store. Apple users can also subscribe to the Pro Apps Bundle for Education which includes Final Cut Pro, MainStage, Motion, and Compressor, for the same price as the standalone Logic Pro subscription.

Using Logic Pro for Mac requires macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later, as per Apple.

Logic Pro App Update Features

In a newsroom post, Apple detailed the new features and improvements coming to the Logic Pro app following the latest update. One of the most notable additions is a feature called Flashback Capture. It allows artists to recover lost MIDI and audio performances even if they forgot to save during sessions.

When Cycle mode is enabled, they can improvise multiple takes and the feature will automatically categorise each pass into a dedicated “take” folder, as per Apple. This feature is said to work using a key command or a custom control bar button.

Apple says the Logic Pro app also features an updated Stem Splitter. It allows users to split and extract any audio recording into individual musical instruments such as drums, bass, and vocals. Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again. Following the update, Stem Splitter can extract “greater detail” from old recordings and demos. It adds support for guitar and piano stems too. As per the company, there's also a new submix feature that is said to make it easier to export select parts of the audio. For example, creators can remove vocals to create an instrumental music, or remove drums and bass for an acoustic version of a track.

stem splitter apple Logic Pro

Updates have been made to Stem Splitter in Logic Pro
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Logic Pro update brings new sound packs too. The Dancefloor Rush features drum-and-bass sounds with 400 dynamic loops, punchy drum kits, and a custom Live Loops grid. Further, two other new sound packs, Magnetic Imperfections and Tosin Abasi, offer “essence of an analogue tape” and a progressive metal guitar with boutique amps, effects, and picking techniques, respectively.

Apple says several features have been exclusively introduced for Mac. The Notepad app has received integrated support for Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools to help creators compose music lyrics. The new search and select feature is also said to make it easier to find and select tracks by their name or track number.

Logic Pro, App Store, Ipad, Mac, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
