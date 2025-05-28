Technology News
Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites

The company said that Opera Neon will be released soon, with limited, invite-only access.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 19:51 IST
Photo Credit: Opera

Opera Neon’s Do feature is powered by the company’s recently unveiled Browser Operator AI agent

Highlights
  • Opera Neon features three AI agents — Chat, Do, and Make
  • The three options are placed on the sidebar
  • Opera Neon will be offered as part of a paid subscription
Opera Neon, the company's latest artificial intelligence (AI) agent-powered browser, was unveiled on Tuesday. The Norwegian tech giant said that the new browser experience was being developed for the agentic web, and it reimagines how a browser looks and functions. It is focused on building AI-powered agentic workflows that either work alongside the user or perform tasks autonomously in the background. While the company did not provide any release dates, it said Opera Neon will release soon with limited, invite-only access.

Opera Unveils Its AI Agent-Powered Web Browsing Platform

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Opera announced the new agentic web browser. Describing the new browser, the company said, “Opera Neon can browse with you or for you, take action & help you get things done.” Notably, the company will first provide access to the browser to its community members on an invite basis, and later it will be available as part of a paid subscription. Opera has also opened a microsite for the web browser where individuals can sign up for a waitlist to get invited to try it out.

Opera Neon primarily has three features. First is called Chat, which is a chatbot-like experience where users can type their queries in natural language and the AI agent will find the information and share it. It appears to work like any other AI chatbot with a web search function. It can also generate text, translate, research topics, and more.

The second feature, dubbed Do, is described as a browser-based agent that can complete certain tasks such as booking a table at a restaurant, planning a trip, and adding products to the cart. It is powered by the company's recently unveiled Browser Operator AI agent, and it can complete tasks autonomously in the background.

Finally, Make is the company's most ambitious offering. It can be used to build a website, create a document, or to develop a retro game. The company did not delve deep into its workings, but based on the description, it appears to be powered by a coding agent, similar to OpenAI's Codex.

No other features were revealed at this time. However, the company highlighted that Opera Neon will act as its playground to test new and innovative agentic features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Spotted on Geekbench Again; Key Specifications Listed

Opera Neon Agentic Browser Unveiled, Uses AI Agents to Plan Trips and Build Websites
