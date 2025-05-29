Technology News
iPhone 16 Tops Global Smartphone Sales in Q1 2025 as Apple Leads the Chart: Counterpoint

Xiaomi's Redmi 14C was the only non-Apple and non-Samsung device in the top 10.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 11:39 IST
iPhone 16 Tops Global Smartphone Sales in Q1 2025 as Apple Leads the Chart: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16e took the sixth position in the top 10 best-selling smartphones list

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 becomes the world's best-selling smartphone in Q1 2025
  • Samsung's Galaxy A16 5G came in fifth on the list
  • Top best-selling smartphone models could keep stable share going forward
Apple has topped the global list of best-selling smartphones in Q1 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The Cupertino-based company led global smartphone shipments in Q1 2025, with five iPhone models in the top 10. The iPhone 16, launched in 2024, was the top-selling phone, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro in second and third place, respectively. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra ranked seventh in the list. Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Redmi 14C was the only non-Apple or non-Samsung device in the top 10.

iPhone 16 Leads Global Smartphone Sales

As per Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 16 was the world's best-selling smartphone in Q1 this year. This marked the return of the standard variant of iPhone to the top spot in the first quarter after a break of two years. The vanilla model drove volume in markets including Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Apple topped in smartphone shipments in Q1 2025, with five iPhone models featuring in the top 10 best-selling smartphones list.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro came in the second and third positions, respectively. The iPhone 16 Pro models made up nearly 50 percent of Apple's total iPhone sales for the third straight quarter. China's government subsidies for sub-CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 71,000) devices and intense competition from brands like Huawei affected the sale of the iPhone 16 Pro series in China.

Counterpoint states that the iPhone 16e, which was unveiled in March this year, also made the list. It took the sixth position in the top 10 best-selling smartphones. The iPhone 16 Plus managed to grab the 10th spot.

Samsung Bags 4 Spots in Top 10

Samsung had one fewer model in the top 10 compared to the same period last year. While the overall share of the top 10 smartphones in global sales stayed steady, low-end models saw a rise in their contribution.

Samsung's premium offering, Galaxy S25 Ultra, secured seventh spot on the list, slipping from the fifth position held by the Galaxy S24 Ultra a year earlier. The drop in sales was due to a shorter sales window for the phone during the quarter. The Galaxy S25 series accounts for one-fourth of Samsung's total smartphone sales in its active sales month.

Driven by the popularity in the budget segment and wider availability, Galaxy A16 5G came in fifth on the list. The handset moved one position from the Galaxy A15 5G's ranking in Q1 2024.

The Galaxy A06 grabbed the sixth position on the list. Counterpoint notes that it has moved up four spots in the top-10 list compared to its predecessor in Q1 last year. This growth was boosted by a surge in demand for low-end smartphones across all regions. The Galaxy A55 5G is ranked ninth. 

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Redmi 14C was the only non-Apple and non-Samsung device in the top 10, with most of its sales coming from emerging regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. It came in eighth position. 

Counterpoint expects top 10 best-selling smartphone models to maintain a stable share in the coming months, despite tariff tensions and market uncertainties. This resilience is driven by OEMs increasingly focusing on high-end devices that attract consumers with premium features.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More




