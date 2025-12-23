Technology News
English Edition

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers

Customers can avail of a discount coupon worth Rs. 2,000 on Amazon as part of the launch offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 December 2025 06:00 IST
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is offered in two colourways in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 90x 5G price starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model
  • The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset
  • It packs a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging
Advertisement

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase in India beginning today, December 23. The handset was launched in the country on December 16, alongside the Realme Narzo 90 5G. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G sports a 6.80-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India, Offers

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India begins at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration, priced at Rs. 15,499.

It will be sold in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue colour options via Amazon and the Realme India online store. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a discount coupon worth Rs. 2,000 on Amazon. Alternatively, they can also opt for bank offers worth Rs. 2,000 on the brand website.

These offers take down the effective sale price of the Realme Narzo 90x 5G to Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, respectively.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Realme Narzo 90x 5G runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It sports a 6.80-inch (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and coupled with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G packs a 7,000mAh ‘Titan' battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It ships with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G

Realme Narzo 90x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1,570 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 90x 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 90x 5G specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Steam Winter Sale Best Deals: Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Arc Raiders, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and More

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  3. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  4. iQOO Z11 Turbo Design Teased; Specifications Leaked
  5. Huawei Watch 10th Anniversary Edition With 1.38-inch AMOLED Screen Launched
  6. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Reach Stores in 2026
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  8. Xiaomi Watch 5, Xiaomi Buds 6 to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra
  9. Aging stars show how planets like Earth may one day vanish
  10. Samsung Rolls Out Its One UI 8.5 Beta 2 to Galaxy S25 Series in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers
  2. Blue Origin Launches First Wheelchair User to Space and Back
  3. Planet-Eating Stars Offer a Glimpse Into Earth’s Fate as the Sun Nears Its Final Stages
  4. New Ionic Liquid Breaks Stability Barrier for Perovskite Solar Cells
  5. Yann LeCun Sets Up Advanced Machine Intelligence AI Startup After Announcing Departure From Meta
  6. Nayanam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Psychological Thriller Online
  7. Kaya-Chan Isn’t Scary OTT Release Details: Know Where to Watch This Anime Horror-Comedy Series Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Beta 2 Update in India With New Improvements, Bug Fixes
  9. Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China
  10. OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With Adjustable Personality Traits, Response Styles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »