The Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be available for purchase in India beginning today, December 23. The handset was launched in the country on December 16, alongside the Realme Narzo 90 5G. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G sports a 6.80-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Price in India, Offers

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G price in India begins at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in an 8GB + 128GB configuration, priced at Rs. 15,499.

It will be sold in Nitro Blue and Flash Blue colour options via Amazon and the Realme India online store. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a discount coupon worth Rs. 2,000 on Amazon. Alternatively, they can also opt for bank offers worth Rs. 2,000 on the brand website.

These offers take down the effective sale price of the Realme Narzo 90x 5G to Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, respectively.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Realme Narzo 90x 5G runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. It sports a 6.80-inch (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, and coupled with a Mali G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme Narzo 90x 5G packs a 7,000mAh ‘Titan' battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It ships with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating.