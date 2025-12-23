Xiaomi's upcoming flagship and Poco's next premium mid-range phone have moved a step closer to their global rollout, with fresh regulatory listings adding to a growing stream of signs that the handsets are about to debut in other regions. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Poco X8 Pro have reportedly appeared on Singapore's IMDA certification database, pointing to their international variants and suggesting wider availability beyond China. The listings surface as Xiaomi readies the launch of the successor to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China, while Poco is expected to introduce its new X-series model globally in early 2026.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro IMDA Listings Spotted

The purported Xiaomi 17 Ultra and the Poco X8 Pro, bearing the model numbers 2512BPNDAG and 2511FPC34G, respectively, are listed on Singapore's IMDA certification database (via @ZionsAnvin). The presence of the letter G in both model numbers indicates that these are global variants. The listing also suggests that both devices are expected to launch in the Singapore market.

The certification is said to confirm that both Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Poco X8 Pro smartphones are 5G-enabled and will support Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It also points to reverse wireless charging support on the Poco handset, based on WPT and WPC standards.

The Poco X8 Pro has already secured approvals from BIS, SGS, and EEC. It is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, a 6.6-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to pack a battery rated above 8,000mAh, although some regions may get a smaller 6,500mAh unit, along with 100W wired fast charging and a metal frame. The device is expected to launch in January 2026 in India and global markets, with pricing likely above Rs. 30,000.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra, confirmed to launch in China on December 25, has an 8.29mm slim profile and will be available in black, green and white colour options. The handset will come with a Leica 1-inch Light and Shadow Master main camera powered by the new Light and Shadow Hunter 1050L sensor, which uses LOFIC ultra-high dynamic range technology to improve low-light photos and HDR video recording.

The phone will also feature a Leica-backed 200-megapixel optical zoom telephoto camera offering continuous optical output from 75mm to 100mm, delivering full-resolution images without digital cropping and supporting multiple portrait-oriented focal lengths.