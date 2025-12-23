Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G will be announced in India on January 6. The company has now shared fresh posters and videos revealing specifications of the upcoming series. Both phones are confirmed to come with a 200-megapixel main rear camera. Additionally, Realme revealed that it will launch a new truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. The headset will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's website.

A dedicated Flipkart microsite and new teasers on X posted by Realme confirm that both the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G will feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The Realme 16 Pro+ will support 4K HDR video recording at 1x, 2x, 3.5x, 7x and 10x zoom levels. It will also support dual-focal 4K video at 60fps for 1x and 3.5x. The front camera can shoot at 4K/ 60fps. The Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to ship with Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme Buds Air 8 Launch Date Announced

Additionally, Realme announced that the Realme Buds Air 8 will be launched in India on January 6 alongside the Realme 16 Pro series. The earphones designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa (just like the company's upcoming smartphones) and are confirmed to support ANC and other AI-based capabilities for clearer voice interactions, noise management.

The company also claims that the wireless headset can deliver adaptive sound performance across music, calls, and entertainment, and that it will be available for purchase on the company website and Flipkart.

The Realme 16 Pro series is teased to be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple colour options. The smartphones will use Realme's proprietary LumaColor Image technology. The camera unit will offer several AI features like AI Edit Genie 2.0, AI StyleMe and AI LightMe. The Plus variant is confirmed to run on a Snapdragon chipset.