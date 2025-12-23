Samsung's next-generation mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, could launch next year with notable camera hardware upgrades, according to a new report based on leaked software code. The company appears to be shifting its A-series imaging strategy toward larger sensors and more balanced hardware choices. The changes suggest a stronger focus on optical performance rather than relying mainly on software processing. The early details suggest Samsung aims to raise mid-range camera standards ahead of a 2026 launch.

Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Smartprix report, leaked software parameters reveal detailed camera configurations for the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Both smartphones will reportedly share a new 50-megapixel main camera, using either the Sony IMX906 sensor or Samsung's in-house ISOCELL S5KGNJ, depending on the region.

Both sensors are said to use a larger 1/1.56-inch optical format, which is a significant step up from the 1/1.95-inch sensor used in the Galaxy A36, the report added. A larger sensor allows more light intake, which is expected to improve dynamic range, low-light performance, and image clarity.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to sit higher in Samsung's mid-range lineup due to its secondary cameras. It is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera using the ISOCELL S5K3L6 sensor, paired with a 5-megapixel macro camera based on the GalaxyCore GC05A3 sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A57 is expected to use a 12-megapixel ISOCELL S5K3LC sensor.

Meanwhile, the purported Samsung Galaxy A37, while sharing the same upgraded 50-megapixel main camera, is expected to use more modest secondary sensors. The ultra-wide camera is listed as an 8-megapixel GalaxyCore GC08A3 sensor, alongside the same 5-megapixel GalaxyCore GC05A3 macro camera used on the A57, as per the report. The front camera is said to use a 12-megapixel GalaxyCore GC12A2 sensor, creating a clearer hardware distinction between the two models.

The sensor selection is also said to highlight Samsung's supply strategy, with a mix of Sony, ISOCELL, and GalaxyCore sensors across different cameras and regions. The move to a larger main sensor on both phones reportedly signals Samsung's intent to deliver tangible camera improvements at the hardware level in its mid-range lineup.

The leaked details come from prototype software, and final specifications may change before launch due to component availability or pricing factors. If earlier reports are accurate, Samsung could launch the Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 in February 2026, slightly earlier than its usual March schedule.