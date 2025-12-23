The HMD Pulse was launched in April 2024, and now it appears that the Finnish company is preparing to launch its successor, the HMD Pulse 2. While the smartphone maker has yet to officially confirm details of the new phone, its specifications have leaked by a tipster. The HMD Pulse 2 is said to feature a 6.7-inch display and an IP54-rated dust and water resistance build. It is said to have the Unisoc T7250 chipset. The HMD Pulse 2 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

HMD Pulse 2 Specifications, Features (Expected)

X user @smashx_60, a tipster with a good track record of leaking Nokia and HMD device details, posted the key specifications of the purported HMD Pulse 2 (code named M-Kopa X3). It is tipped to come with the Android 15 operating system and a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Unisoc T7250 chipset. For optics, the handset could get a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

HMD M-KOPA X3 (PULSE 2)

- IPS LCD 6.7" HD+, 90Hz

- 50MP f/1.8 + 2MP / 8MP f/2.0

- Unisoc T7250 SoC

- 4/128GB, UFS2.1 + 256GB Micro SD

- 5,000mAh, 20W

- Android 15OS

- IP54, Side FPS, Smart Lighting, Custom Button, BT5.0, NFC, 4.5 network etc. pic.twitter.com/aEKgYtgjc4 — HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) December 23, 2025

The HMD Pulse 2 is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It is said to be available with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, along with support for a 256GB MicroSD card. It could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The company is likely to pack a custom button on the HMD Pulse 2, which can be programmed to different actions. It will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support. It is said to offer an IP54-rated build or dust and water resistance. The phone might feature connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, NFC.

It's worth noting that HMD has yet to announce any information related to the HMD Pulse 2. As mentioned, it is expected to come with upgrades over the standard HMD Pulse, which was released in April last year with a price tag of EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It is offered in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black colour options.

The HMD Pulse runs on Android 14 and has a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 12nm Unisoc T606 chip under the hood. A 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, up to 128GB of inbuilt storage, 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging support are the other key highlights.